CEO DISCOVERY LAUNCHES NEW PROFESSIONAL RELATIONSHIP PLATFORM

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Discovery has launched its highly anticipated Professional Relationship PlatformSM. This online software application connects senior operating executives with private equity firms seeking CEO talent. The first of its kind, the platform removes gatekeepers and enables direct communication and long-term relationship building between executives and financial sponsors.

There is no fee for executives to join CEO Discovery, but they must complete an Executive Application at ceodiscovery.com. Over 70% of applicants have been CEOs, COOs, presidents, division heads or the equivalent. While CEO or private equity experience is not required to apply, P&L or budget responsibility greater than $50 million is essential.

Kelly Harris, Founder & CEO of CEO Discovery, stated, "Our core mission is facilitating the deployment of private equity capital by providing financial sponsors with on-demand access to highly relevant, pre-qualified senior operating executives who want to lead portfolio companies, serve on boards and help find new investments."

Adam Coffey, former CEO of three different PE portfolio companies and author of "The Private Equity Playbook", noted, "CEO Discovery is an excellent way for operating executives like me to get in front of dozens of top PE firms. This paradigm-changing platform maximizes our exposure to the right audience and creates unique networking opportunities that are not available anywhere else."

In addition to executives, CEO Discovery works with some of the world's largest and most successful private equity investors, including American Securities, The Carlyle Group, Cerberus, H.I.G. Capital, KKR, Leonard Green and Sun Capital. Participating sponsors have combined assets under management of over $2 trillion, are invested in approximately 2,000 portfolio companies and oversee $500+ billion of deployable capital.

RJ David, Principal at The Carlyle Group, asserted, "CEO Discovery has been an invaluable tool to help us quickly find and connect with senior executives who want to work in private equity. This searchable database turns a time-intensive and cumbersome activity into a much more efficient process with a direct pipeline to relevant executive talent."

CEO Discovery operates a Professional Relationship PlatformSM that enables senior operating executives and financial sponsors to find, connect with and build relationships with each other in a private, online environment. CEO Discovery is a 100% woman-owned and woman-operated small business.

