Kiva Sales and Service Secures Distribution Partnership with Pacific Stone

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Stone , the #1 flower brand in California by units sold in the state, announces its exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS) . KSS, the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated best in class brands, will distribute Pacific Stone products across The Golden State.

KSS' extensive distribution network will continue growing Pacific Stone's product portfolio to over 900 retailers in the largest adult-use market in the country. Led by sixth-generation Dutch greenhouse growers, Pacific Stone offers premium greenhouse flower, two-count pre-rolls, 14-count pre-roll packs, Smooth Rips™ cured resin sauce, Ready Rips™ all-in-one vaporizers, Roll Your Own Sugar Shakes and diamond-infused pre-roll packs.

Earlier this year, Pacific Stone launched a new smalls brand, Time Machine , through the KSS platform. This narrative and character-driven brand features interactive, graphic-novel-themed packaging and offers a selection of packaged small buds and pre-rolls that have been well-received by both retailers and consumers in the marketplace.

As a result of Time Machine's success, Pacific Stone moved towards consolidating its brands to the KSS platform as they continued to expand their reach throughout California and beyond. Pacific Stone will continue to launch exciting new cannabis strains and products that specifically address consumer demand, as part of its continued commitment to being a leading retail partner.

"KSS has done an exceptional job launching Time Machine and during this process, it was clear that the organizational cultures were aligned and the path for brand consolidation to a single distribution platform became clear," said Skip Motsenbocker, CEO of the Pacific Stone's family of brands. He added, "we're excited to work with the KSS team to bring new products to market, while continuing to serve the needs of consumers and retailers alike, delivering best in class quality, consistency and value".

"Our portfolio goal at KSS has always been one of curation and balance," said Brooks Jorgensen, President of Kiva Sales and Service. "We look for the right brand with the right strategy supported by thoughtful and professional leadership and Pacific Stone checked all of those boxes. Their commitment to quality, dedication to innovation and brand architecture align with the core values of all the brands we represent. KSS and Pacific Stone believe that strength lies with strong distribution on quality brands that sell for a fair price. Those shared guiding principles are what makes Pacific Stone a natural fit for us."

For more information about Pacific Stone's product offerings and retailers, please visit https://pacificstonebrand.com/ .

About Pacific Stone

Pacific Stone was founded in 2015 as a labor of love by friends and family from the 805 who were passionate about growing clean, consistent and affordable cannabis for California. They are cannabis cultivators and sixth-generation Dutch greenhouse growers who built the coastal indoor greenhouses they cultivate in. They only sell what their team grows, cures and packs to bring you farm-direct cannabis at the best price, year-round: Single Source. Family owned and operated. Indoor-greenhouse cannabis. California's best-selling flower.. Learn more: https://pacificstonebrand.com/ .

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customers until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together.

About Time Machine

Time Machine is a narrative-driven cannabis brand offering the biggest smalls in the galaxy. Sourced from Pacific Stone's family of farms (805 Enterprises, LLC) located on California's central coast, Time Machine's premium, Dutch greenhouse-grown hydroponic flower features eight consistent strains to help travelers fully experience the ends of space and time. To enter the machine, please visit https://timemachinebrand.com/ and find us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

