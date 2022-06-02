TEAMSTERS LOCAL 631 MEMBERS RATIFY HISTORIC TRADE SHOW AGREEMENT

LAS VEGAS, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 1,500 convention and trade show members of Teamsters Local 631 this week voted in favor of a new four-year collective bargaining agreement that includes the largest wage package for the industry in the history of the local.

"Las Vegas is the number one convention and trade show destination in the world," said Tommy Blitsch, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 631 and Director of the Teamsters Convention, Trade Show and Casino Division. "Local 631 members make trade shows happen. Every show goes up on time, every time and every show gets torn down on time, every time. We are the best. This contract rewards our members for the work they do."

The contract, which sets the standard for trade show agreements nationwide, was negotiated by the members for the members, Blitsch said. The union used traditional and newer methods of outreach, including Zoom and online polling, to discuss what the members wanted and which issues were most important for them to discuss.

"We held numerous in-person contract proposal meetings with the ability to join via Zoom," Blitsch said. "We asked the members for their proposals with the understanding that no proposal was too much and no proposal was stupid. The committee wanted to hear all of the membership's issues so it could address their concerns. The members who participated were vital to achieving this contract."

When the pandemic shut down the country, the trade show and convention industry was the first to close and the last to open back up. A little over a year ago, the convention and trade show industry in Las Vegas reopened to begin the comeback, Blitsch stated. Thirteen months later, approximately 40 percent of the local's members are not back to working the hours that they were prior to the pandemic. Given that and out-of-control inflation gripping the country, Blitsch said it was important to get as much money into members' pockets now.

