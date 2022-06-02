The report spotlights growth and rental trends in the current economy, Build-for-Rent opportunities, and the booming Nashville market

BETHESDA, Md., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today the release of its latest Multifamily Outlook Report—an exclusive look at the apartment market amid last year's historic growth, recent developments from monetary tightening to the war in Ukraine, and more. The report provides the latest market trends and insights backed by proprietary data from Zelman & Associates, the leading housing research firm in the country.

Walker & Dunlop Releases Latest Research with Spring Multifamily Outlook (PRNewswire)

In this edition of the Multifamily Outlook Report, we:

Examine the state of the U.S. economy: Despite inflation, rising interest rates, and geopolitical unrest, the underlying fundamentals are strong, with several positive trends and indicators.

Provide a rental market forecast from Zelman & Associates: After historic revenue growth and returns, can multifamily anticipate another robust year?

Host a Q&A with Zelman & Associates Managing Director Peter Carroll : He shares how the Cristo Rey Corporate Work Study Program benefits both companies and students.

Profile—and demystify—Build-for-Rent: Comprised of single-family homes built for renters from the ground up, this space attracted over $50 billion in capital in 2021 alone.

Spotlight the Nashville market: The city's multifamily sector led the nation in new construction growth rates last year. How is innovation turning Music City into a rising tech titan?

To learn more about the current state of the multifamily industry and read our data-backed predictions for the future, download the report.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology makes us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,400 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Walker & Dunlop, Inc.