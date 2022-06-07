AnaBios Closes Financing with Ampersand Capital Partners

SAN DIEGO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnaBios Corporation, a leading preclinical contract research organization (CRO) that focuses on translational research with unique capabilities to measure drug activity directly in human tissue, today announced an investment from Ampersand Capital Partners, a private equity firm specializing in growth equity investments in the life sciences and healthcare sectors.

"AnaBios is thrilled to partner with Ampersand to elevate our business in the growing pharma industry," said Dr. Andre Ghetti, CEO of AnaBios. "These funds will be used to strategically expand our business and grow our capabilities in a variety of therapeutic areas to address the need of our industry and academic partners. The expected global reach and enhanced capabilities will help catalyze a larger number of successful clinical trials because more candidate molecules will be developed with the aid of our translational models."

"Ampersand is excited to partner with the talented AnaBios team to improve the success rate of drug discovery and development globally," said Melanie Fan, Principal at Ampersand. "This is an excellent fit with Ampersand as we have a long history of supporting preclinical lab-based CROs. AnaBios has already strongly impacted the fields of cardiovascular disease, pain research and cardiac safety and we look forward to working with the team to accelerate the company's expansion plan."

About AnaBios

Located in San Diego, California, AnaBios aims to establish the safety and efficacy of novel compounds through its advanced, human-focused translational technologies. AnaBios primarily focuses on areas of high, unmet medical need, including cardiac disease, lung disease, CNS disorders, pain and itch. As a preclinical CRO, AnaBios has the most extensive network of hospitals and transplant centers for obtaining human tissue samples from ethically consented donors for ex vivo analysis. For more information about AnaBios, visit http://www.anabios.com.

About Ampersand Capital Partners

Founded in 1988, Ampersand is a middle market private equity firm with more than $2 billion of assets under management dedicated to growth-oriented investments in the healthcare sector. With offices in Boston and Amsterdam, Ampersand leverages its unique blend of private equity and operating experience to build value and drive superior long-term performance alongside its portfolio company management teams. Ampersand has helped build numerous market-leading companies across each of the firm's core healthcare sectors. Additional information about Ampersand is available at ampersandcapital.com.

