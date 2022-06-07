Credit card startup Gowid partners with QueryPie to strengthen data governance and protect user information

SEOUL, South Korea, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of Korea's fastest-growing fintech startups, Gowid, has partnered with QueryPie to integrate its secure data governance measures in order to protect user data and enhance the company's data governance while meeting global privacy regulation standards. QueryPie is also a member of the Born2Global Centre.

Gowid, one of Korea's most popular corporate credit card companies serving startups based on real-time data collection and analysis, issues corporate credit cards and provides SaaS discounts and usage management services to startups. The KPMG has already named it one of the top 100 firms globally. In response to the increasing volume of personal user data in the company's possession, resulting from its rapid growth and expanding user base, Gowid implemented improved safeguards to protect user privacy and security. As part of its user data protection policy, the company collaborated with QueryPie to implement a solid data governance architecture.

"We have witnessed remarkable expansion in recent years. Our objective is to help startups focus on boosting their growth while we handle budget optimization. We provide new ways to reduce IT expenses through corporate credit cards, cost management, and the SaaS Marketplace. QueryPie is assisting us in achieving our vision by strengthening and expanding our hybrid cloud architecture's data governance and protecting our most valuable asset: the user database," Gowid CEO Kim Hang-ki stated.

"QueryPie is excited to partner with Gowid; they are truly changing the fintech industry. With our flexible, non-evasive, and scalable cloud deployment, we make cloud integration simple, allowing our partners to focus more on their vision of streamlining startup expenses. We provide frictionless adoption through our many deployment environments, such as cloud-native, hybrid cloud, and on-premise data flow architectures," CHEQUER CEO Brant Hwang said.

QueryPie is an enterprise data governance platform that is trusted by industry leaders to modernize and strengthen their data security. Part of the data governance backbone, QueryPie is the preferred platform for cloud-native unicorns such as Yanolja, Hyperconnect, and Kakao Enterprise as well as enterprises seeking to increase the value and security of their data assets while complying with strict data privacy laws.

For more detailed information on QueryPie, visit https://www.querypie.com.

About QueryPie

QueryPie (www.querypie.com) is an advanced data governance solution developed by CHEQUER that simplifies data access and manages scattered data sources and data protection policies. It facilitates easier management and auditing of user or group-specific data access across the organization through a web-based solution, helping the organization ensure seamless data governance. QueryPie provides visibility and control of cloud applications, data, and users across multiple databases and cloud data platforms, including relational databases, NoSQL databases, data warehouses, and the Hadoop ecosystem. It has become an increasingly popular platform for enterprises implementing Personally Identifiable Information (PII) policies and complying with security standards such as PCI-DSS and data governance frameworks, including PIPA, GDPR, CCPA, and HIPAA.

About Gowid

Gowid, formerly known as Dayli Financial Group, is a startup that pivoted to fintech in 2019. The company raised USD 90 million in equity funding and focuses on providing corporate credit cards, installment loans, subscription management systems, and rewards programs to startups to help them reduce their IT expenses. Gowid's upcoming expense management service and SaaS marketplace aim to enhance spending optimizations further. Gowid offers customized IT subscription services that help startups manage their limited business expenses, freeing up their funds for other strategic activities. Between 2019 and 2020, Gowid's revenue grew by 39%.

About Born2Global Centre

The Born2Global Centre (www.born2global.com), operated by Born2Global, is a full-cycle service platform that supports the global expansion of promising companies. Established in 2013 under the Ministry of Science and ICT, Born2Global has been setting the standards for a successful startup ecosystem in Korea and continues to expand and transform startups so that they are engaged, well equipped, and connected with the global market.

