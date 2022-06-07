HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Enochian Biosciences (ENOB) Investors With Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman urges Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENOB) investors with significant losses to submit your transactions now.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) Investigation:

The investigation focuses on: (i) the accuracy of Enochian's pipeline of purported "miracle" disease treatments; and (ii) the adequacy of the Company's disclosures concerning its "scientific founder," "inventor" and largest shareholder, Serhat Gumrukcu – an individual who Enochian admits the Company is highly dependent upon.

Specifically, on May 25, 2022, federal authorities arrested Gumrukcu and another man for their alleged involvement in a "murder-for-hire" conspiracy, which resulted in the death of Vermont resident Gregory Davis. According to prosecutors, the murder was motivated by Davis' threat to inform the FBI that Gumrukcu had defrauded Davis in a multi-million-dollar oil deal.

Then, on June 1, 2022, Hindenburg Research published a scathing report on the Company. Hindenburg observed that Gumrukcu has an extensive criminal past that Enochian's Board and C-Suite have known about for years. Hindenburg also revealed Gumrukcu fabricated his credentials, engaged in the unauthorized practice of medicine, and siphoned $20 million from Enochian shareholders. Hindenburg also reported that a former executive left the Company after he concluded Gumrukcu lied about his work on Enochian's HIV project, lost scientific trust in Enochian's projects, and was fed up with Enochian's "culture of secrecy" discouraging management from questioning "financial movements" and Gumrukcu's credentials.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Enochian misrepresented Gumrukcu's background, accomplishments, and its need for him to achieve any semblance of commercial success," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Enochian should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ENOB@hbsslaw.com.

