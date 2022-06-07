Internet of Things Leader Powerhouse Dynamics Receives Maverick Award for Innovation from Inspire Brands

Company's Open Kitchen Platform Delivers Unprecedented Operational Improvements for Inspire locations

NEWTON, Mass., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerhouse Dynamics, the leading provider of Internet of Things (IoT)-based solutions to improve restaurant and retail performance, has received a Maverick Award from Inspire® Brands, Inc. as the company's most innovative equipment supplier.

Powerhouse Dynamics President Jay Fiske and his colleague Robb Stanek accepted the award during a recent Inspire Brands Supplier Awards Ceremony and Reception in Atlanta.

The recognition is based on Powerhouse Dynamics' achievements with various Inspire Brands companies, including Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings, and Dunkin'. Powerhouse Dynamics' Open Kitchen® platform is installed in more than 3,000 Inspire locations. The solution connects HVAC, refrigeration, cooking, and other equipment to cloud-based analytics and controls to drive operational efficiencies and utility savings, along with enhanced food safety, reduced labor content, and consistent product quality.

Peter Cryan, Vice President of Equipment and Automation, Inspire Brands, praised Powerhouse Dynamics for their "innovation and support," noting that "they set themselves apart by … doing what's never been done before."

"We are thrilled to be recognized for helping Inspire find new ways to delight their customers while increasing efficiencies and savings," said Mr. Fiske. "It is an honor to be recognized by their accomplished team."

About Powerhouse Dynamics

Founded in 2009 and acquired by The Middleby Corporation in 2019, Powerhouse Dynamics of Newton, MA is the leading provider of "Internet of things" (IoT)-based solutions to connect, analyze and control equipment to deliver enterprise-wide operational efficiencies. To learn more, visit powerhousedynamics.com.

About Inspire Brands

Inspire Brands is a multi-brand restaurant company whose current portfolio nearly 32,000 Arby's, Baskin-Robbins, Buffalo Wild Wings, Dunkin', Jimmy John's, Rusty Taco, and SONIC Drive-In locations worldwide, including more than 9,200 restaurants outside the United States. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. For more information, visit InspireBrands.com .

