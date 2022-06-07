New Helium 10 Report Analyzes Seasonality on Amazon, Predicts This Year's Christmas Shopping Season May Start As Early As July

Report brings actionable data-driven insights to help sellers leverage increased search traffic for maximum sales potential ahead of Q4 holidays

IRVINE, Calif., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helium 10 , the leading all-in-one software and analytics solution for e-commerce sellers, today releases 'Tis the Season: How to Prime Your Business on Amazon for Q4 , a report that leverages Helium 10's robust data capabilities and analysis to provide ecommerce business owners with tactics to optimize their strategies and successfully leverage surging holiday search traffic on Amazon. The report findings examine search volume data, pay-per-click (PPC) trends, and keyword optimization strategies, resulting in a deeper understanding of seasonal purchase habits so sellers can make impactful business decisions during the fourth quarter of 2022 and beyond.

"Data is a critical component for new and seasoned sellers alike to prepare for the holiday season shopping rush on Amazon and emerge successful. Sellers need to be strategic and proactive in their approach, especially as we see consumers searching for Halloween and Christmas-related terms now as early as July," said Bradley Sutton, Chief Ecommerce Strategist at Helium 10. "Our team analyzed the data to bring sellers new strategies for their businesses and inspire them to take advantage of this annual influx of consumer spending. Combining data with the right tools and resources will allow sellers to better understand what their customers are looking for and buying, help their businesses stand out from their competition, and stay in tune with consumer demand."

Topline Findings and Predictions

Annual forecasts for 2022 from The National Retail Federation and Reuters both predict YoY growth for retail and online sales. Helium 10's analysis indicates consumer spending is expected to be high for Halloween this year and the weeks following Black Friday. Below are highlights from the report, which outline several key predictions based on previous years' trends:

Halloween 2022 will be huge, both in pent-up consumer demand and peak popularity: Search volume for "Halloween" has gained traction earlier and earlier with searches beginning to increase starting in July of 2021, and peaking at 123K daily searches in October. Total search volume for "Halloween" from mid-August to early November even rivaled key Christmas keywords in December, suggesting an exciting opportunity for merchants this year.

Black Friday will be the start of a marathon for sellers: Post-Black Friday volume surpassed the levels of the weekend itself, and increased sales will last until January—a trend seen for the last three consecutive years.

Christmas shopping will continue as long as "shipping" is possible: December 8 marks the beginning of the highest levels of impressions for Christmas searches seen during the season, increasing by over 1200% compared to levels seen in early November. Consumers will only stop buying gifts when the shipping deadline for Christmas delivery has passed.

Amazon offers sellers a tremendous opportunity to reach millions of high-purchase intent customers, however, finding success on the platform requires strategy and data, especially during peak periods when consumers increase shopping for holiday gifts and seasonal observances. Helium 10's analysis provides actionable tips for sellers to best prepare for the trends and timelines noted above. The report also highlights quick wins for taking advantage of seasonal volume, including keyword and pay-per-click (PPC) tactics, expansion of business offerings with seasonal and non-seasonal product strategies, and how to effectively plan ahead for peak shopping periods.

Download the full report here to read about the seasonal trends observed on Amazon and learn about Helium 10's recommendations for sellers.

For more information on Helium 10's tools and resources, visit: www.helium10.com .

