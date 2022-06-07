PacketFabric Launches Multi-Cloud Connectivity at 1623 Farnam

Latest Addition to Growing 1623 Ecosystem Boosts Midwest Interconnection Options

OMAHA, Neb., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 1623 Farnam , a regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection and data center services, announces that PacketFabric , a highly scalable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform delivering on-demand, carrier-class private, hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity in minutes, has joined 1623's rapidly growing ecosystem. This strategic match brings PacketFabric closer to its customers in the Midwest and boosts connectivity options for tenants at 1623 Farnam.

"Digital businesses are continuously looking for ways to improve user experience delivery, and latency matters," said Jezzibell Gilmore, co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at PacketFabric. "We're delighted to work with 1623 Farnam, offer our customers the opportunity to establish a presence in a high-quality data center at the midpoint of the U.S., and power private network solutions and emerging edge-based applications."

"We are always growing our ecosystem to provide the greatest interconnection opportunities for our customers, and we are thrilled to welcome PacketFabric," says Todd Cushing, president of 1623. "1623 Farnam is the 'easy button' for organizations to accelerate their digital transformation. Our customers have a high level of network assurance with easy access to 100G redundancy, enterprise-grade, carrier class interconnection, very low latency, and full network resiliency. They do not have to compromise anything anymore."

PacketFabric and 1623 Farnam will co-host a webinar on June 16 to outline how the new partnership will enhance the rapidly growing 1623 ecosystem. The videocast discussion will focus on how the 1623-PacketFabric partnership will benefit businesses undergoing digital transformation, and how the PacketFabric platform will optimize their digital transformation experience.

Webinar participants will learn how to build a highly interconnected edge presence with unparalleled speed and efficiency, a vital consideration for businesses embarking on their own digital transformations. The session will include a demonstration of PacketFabric's agile, secure on-demand interconnection platform, which enables users to connect with other data centers quickly and efficiently, effectively extending their reach to wherever they need their edge to be. One of the remarkable features of the PacketFabric platform is the ability to accelerate up to 10G in bursts to accommodate periods of heavy traffic.

Speakers at the webinar will include interconnection and edge experts from both PacketFabric and 1623. One-on-one consultations will be available after the conclusion of the webinar.

Learn more information about the webinar, and register here: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/18861/546290?utm_source=farnam-1-PR&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=WBR-220616-NA

The PacketFabric turn-up is just the latest addition to 1623's rapidly expanding ecosystem. Just this year, a major hyperscaler has upgraded its 1623 port from 40G to 100G and Akamai Technologies , a leading provider of cloud services, has expanded its presence at 1623 from a single 40G port to two 100G ports. In January, Arelion , the company offering the world's top-ranked internet backbone, expanded its network capacity and capabilities at 1623 Farnam.

About 1623 Farnam

1623 Farnam is the leading network interconnect point providing secure direct edge connectivity to fiber and wireless network providers, major cloud and CDN properties, content providers and Fortune 500 enterprises. We support mission-critical infrastructure and applications with the highest levels of availability, enabling maximum levels of application performance. As the regional leader in network-neutral, edge interconnection, 1623 Farnam offers access to 50 network companies which have local, regional, national and international reach. Located in the heart of the Midwest, 1623 Farnam services over five million eyeballs and multiple Fortune 500 companies in our region. Nebraska is the 15th fastest growing tech state and 20th fastest population growing state in the nation. We pride ourselves on consistently earning high customer satisfaction scores resulting in customer peace-of-mind.

About PacketFabric

PacketFabric is the Connectivity Cloud, delivering carrier-class, private optical hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity on demand so enterprises can build an agile cloud core. The PacketFabric Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform is a 50Tbps+ global network with hundreds of colocation PoPs, automated provisioning via a self-service portal and API, and connectivity to AWS, Azure, GCP, IBM, Oracle, Salesforce, Webex, Internet Exchanges, and many other providers. Get backbone point-to-point EPL and EVPL for data center interconnection, hybrid cloud on-ramps, and touchless multi-cloud routing in minutes. Consume connectivity at speeds up to 100Gbps on an hourly, monthly, and longer-term basis.

