Thinkific To Hold Annual General Meeting on June 8, 2022

VANCOUVER, BC, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will hold its Annual General Meeting, followed by a presentation from CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Smith, on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders can attend the Meeting online at: https://meetnow.global/MT2XGAR . Login as a shareholder using the control number on your proxy to participate, vote, or submit questions during the Meeting's live webcast.

Guests are welcome to listen to the proceedings by registering at: https://meetnow.global/MT2XGAR

The Management Information Circular is available on SEDAR .

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX: THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000+ active creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

