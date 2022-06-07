TV Programmers Join Forces to Host Advanced Advertising Summit at Cannes Lions 2022

OpenAP owners Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Bros Discovery will convene leaders from across the marketing ecosystem at a pivotal moment for the advertising industry

Together they will demonstrate how shared innovation powered by OpenAP makes it possible for marketers to target and measure consistent ID-based audiences at scale across programmers and screens

NEW YORK, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP and its owners Fox, NBCUniversal, Paramount and Warner Brothers Discovery today announced they will join forces at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity to host a first-of-its-kind Advanced Advertising Summit. Following a year of significant innovation and acceleration of more advanced ways to reach precise audiences and measure advertising consumption across screens, the TV networks will convene brand, publisher, agency and technology executives from across the marketing ecosystem to coalesce around a shared vision for the future of TV advertising.

The Advanced Advertising Summit will be hosted on Thursday, June 23rd from 10a.m.-2p.m. CEST at Long Beach, Croisette Cannes and will include conversations with decision makers who are solving TV's most complex challenges. Topics will be focused on action and accelerating TV advertising's transition from siloed panel-based demographics to census ID-based audiences at the breadth, quality and scale that only television as a platform can provide for marketers.

"Our companies have proven that through collaboration, partnership and shared goals we can ignite a movement that transforms an entire industry. The last year alone brought seismic shifts with programmers and advertisers both acting on what we've been talking about for years and bringing real change to how we target and measure the value of TV advertising. By coming together with OpenAP, we will show the strength of premium video and how joint cross-programmer solutions like OpenID and XPm unlock audience planning, optimization and measurement at scale," said Dan Callahan, SVP, data strategy and sales innovation at FOX; Krishan Bhatia, president & chief business officer at NBCUniversal; John Halley, chief operating officer, advertising revenue at Paramount; and Jim Keller, EVP, digital ad sales and advanced advertising at Discovery, Inc. in a joint statement.

The TV Summit at Cannes Lions will be the singular destination where TV networks along with technology, measurement and data companies unite to demonstrate the power and innovation of data-driven marketing. Featured companies joining the event will include Amobee, Comscore, EDO, Innovid, iSpot, LiveRamp, Magnite, Nielsen, VideoAmp, SambaTV, TransUnion and Truthset.

"Television has for decades been the most storied platform for creativity, and the rise of data and multiscreen viewing now offers an entirely new platform for marketers to reach their audiences with brand messages at scale. The future of TV is no longer some far-off idea -- it's here. With our partners, OpenAP will place TV advertising right where it should be -- in the center of the conversation around creativity and innovation at Cannes Lions," said Brittany Slattery, chief marketing officer at OpenAP.

Thursday's Advanced Advertising Summit will kick off with a discussion on the Future of TV, featuring Callahan, Bhatia, Halley and Keller. Networks will present on progress of recent cross-screen targeting and measurement innovations, and will be joined by Catherine Sullivan, CEO of PHD US; Doug Rozen, CEO of dentsu Media, Americas; and Jay Askinasi, chief growth officer, Publicis Groupe, among others, who are all leading in bringing more advanced strategies to market. Additional content will be presented by Summit Partners.

To stay updated on speakers and programming details and register to attend, visit our webpage here .

About OpenAP

OpenAP is the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based campaigns in television. Powered by a standards-based approach to data activation, we enable advertisers to onboard audiences centrally for use in planning, campaign execution and measurement across the largest footprint of premium video advertising. OpenAP makes it possible for unified ID-based audiences to be used for targeting and measurement across any TV publisher in both linear and digital viewing environments, unlocking transformative insights when using the same audience consistently across all screens. Our technology is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on advanced audience campaigns for agencies, brands and publishers. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on Twitter and LinkedIn.

