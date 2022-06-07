United Real Estate Launches Specialty Properties Group, an AI-Powered Suite of Websites

SEO-driven technology produces cost-efficiencies for lead acquisition and conversion through United's proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform

DALLAS, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United® Real Estate has announced the launch of its Specialty Properties Group (SPG) websites. Lifestyle.UnitedRealEstate.com is a collection of websites featuring AI and machine learning designed to enhance proprietary SEO algorithms for United's lead acquisition program. The technology-first strategy is converting more buyer and seller leads while significantly reducing the company's acquisition and transaction costs.

United Real Estate Launches AI-Powered Specialty Properties Websites. The Collection Includes Waterfront, Gated Communities, Condominium and Golf Property Types, Driving Leads to United's National Agent and Broker Network. (PRNewswire)

These new organic websites are another piece of United's end-to-end strategy of lead acquisition for our agents.

Together, the SPG collection is producing organic website traffic and business leads for United's Agent-centered inbound lead program, powered by 2.1+ million listings. The collection includes:

Golf properties

Gated communities

Waterfront properties

Condominium property types

The specialty websites are streamlining the customer experience and substantially lowering the cost of lead acquisition for United's brokers and agents. United's proprietary Bullseye™ Cloud-Based Productivity Platform is fully integrated with the SPG website collection. The platform connects interested buyers and sellers to United's customer care team and national agent and broker network.

The system is deploying market-ready buyers and sellers to United's tech-enabled agent base – at a substantially lower cost than traditional lead acquisition programs. As a result, United is driving more profitability for agents and brokers.

"The real estate internet space is filled with systems that get between agents and their customers. Our proprietary system connects agents with their past, present and future real estate clients and is designed to substantially lower costs to brokers and agents, improve effectiveness and deliver tremendous business opportunities to our broker and agent network across the country," says Rick Haase, President of United Real Estate.

"Our proprietary technology platform, Bullseye, continues to evolve rapidly. These new organic websites are another piece of our end-to-end strategy of lead acquisition for our agents. By leveraging our cloud architecture and our exclusive listing warehouse, we are able to deploy our unique organic SEO strategies rapidly. Our lead program is now delivering more opportunities for earnings to our agents nationwide – at a fraction of the cost of traditional lead acquisition programs. We continue to invest heavily in our technology platform to enhance our value proposition for our agents," says David Dickey, Chief Technology Officer of United Real Estate Group.

United's tech-enabled business services model is gaining attention inside and outside the real estate industry. In 2021, D.A. Davidson named United a top 100 U.S. private technology company. The Herd highlights a diverse group of businesses across cloud, collaboration, fintech, human capital management, infrastructure, sales and marketing, security and vertical software. In 2022, Housing Wire recognized United Real Estate as one of the Top 100 technology companies in real estate.

To learn more about United Real Estate, brokerage succession planning, brokerage valuation and sale or franchising opportunities, visit GrowWithUnited.com or call 888-960-0606. Agents interested in learning about career opportunities with United Real Estate can visit JoinUnitedRealEstate.com or call 888-960-0606.

About United Real Estate

United Real Estate (United) – a division of United Real Estate Group – was founded with the purpose of offering solutions to real estate brokers and agents in the rapidly changing real estate brokerage industry. United provides the latest training, marketing and technology tools to agents and brokers under a flat-fee, transaction-based agent commission model. By leveraging the company's proprietary cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, United delivers a more profitable outcome for agents and brokers. United Real Estate operates in 31 states with 110 offices and more than 16,500 agents. The company produced over $21.5 billion in sales volume in 2021.

About United Real Estate Group

United Real Estate Group (UREG) operates United Real Estate and United Country Real Estate, addressing the unique market needs of suburban, major metropolitan urban and rural markets. Utilizing the cloud-based Bullseye™ Agent & Broker Productivity Platform, UREG offers the latest training, marketing and technology tools producing a significant competitive advantage. The platform realizes a decade-long investment in virtual agent and brokerage technology services and is powered by a 2.1 million listings data warehouse generating over 3 million monthly visitors and 30,000 leads per year. Together, the United Real Estate Group supports more than 600 offices and 20,000 real estate and auction professionals across four continents. United Real Estate Group produced over $27.1 billion in 2021. Through its in-house advertising agency, UREG offers differentiating marketing support and collateral for specialized lifestyle property websites as well as access to a 650,000+ opt-in buyer database. For more information about United Real Estate or United Country Real Estate, please visit UnitedRealEstate.com or UnitedCountry.com.

For More Information:

April Gonzalez, Media & Investor Relations

agonzalez@unitedrealestate.com

214-277-9830

(PRNewsfoto/United Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE United Real Estate