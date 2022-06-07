ZENTIST IMPROVES THE VERIFICATION OF INSURANCE ELIGIBILITY AND PATIENT BENEFITS

New Denials Management Feature in Remit AI Software Adds Speed, Efficiency To Dental Insurance Verification Process

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The denials management feature in Zentist's Remit AI software revolutionizes the way dental support organizations (DSOs) and dental practices utilize Electronic Remittance Advice (ERA) while meeting the crucial challenge of dealing with denials.

Claims are commonly returned to dental practices unpaid and under a 'pending' status because they were submitted with insufficient information.While eligibility and coverage issues render some claims unpayable, many more are closed prematurely, leaving hundreds of millions of dollars on the table. This money goes unpaid, to the benefit of the insurance company instead of the patient. According to the National Association of Dental Plans, just 4% of insurance company revenue is used to pay patient benefits.

"Our goal is to help dental practices minimize denials to almost 0 by providing actionable data that improves eligibility and benefit verification and eliminate blind spots in revenue cycle management" said Ato Kasymov, CEO and Co-founder of Zentist.

Remit AI decreases the level of accounts receivable (AR) by cleaning the claims coming from payment information. The software automatically filters all ERAs and Explanations of Benefits (EOBs), gathering and categorizing denials. Remit AI identifies any further actions to be taken before a denial can be resubmitted.

In addition to categorizing denials, users can view denial cause and other data, running analytic reports for any day or month

"We have an enormous ability to control our revenue cycle management process with Remit AI and are excited with the results we achieved with Denials Management. Our team's efficiency to manage claims has at least quadrupled and we have clear data as to how we can improve and drastically reduce claim denials pretty fast," said Semira Avanessian, Director of Revenue Cycle Management for Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Boston Pediatric Dental Group.

"When Remit AI is able to identify the cause of an unpaid claim and solve that problem, preventing other claims from being returned for the same reason, the software pays for itself – eventually tenfold," said Mr. Kasymov.

About Zentist

Zentist is a platform that uses advanced technology to simplify and automate insurance revenue cycle management (RCM) for dental practices. At a time when dental businesses lose an estimated $2.1 billion due to legacy billing systems, Zentist leverages robotic process automation (RPA) and machine learning to place otherwise tedious billing tasks on autopilot. Zentist's platform is fully and easily scalable to meet the more complex billing needs of the modern dental industry—which has been marked by aggressive consolidation and unprecedented pressures for scaling RCM. Its software minimizes human error, maximizes insurance payout, provides advanced analytics on revenue, and improves the patient-provider relationship. For more information or to request a demonstration, please visit https://www.zentist.io/remitai.

