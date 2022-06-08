ANDERSON, MCPHARLIN & CONNERS' ELMIRA HOWARD RECOGNIZED AS 2022 SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA RISING STAR

LOS ANGELES, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles based law firm Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP announced that the 2022 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers has named Partner Elmira Howard as Rising Star, a top-rated attorney for her exemplary legal talent. She has been recognized every year from 2013 to 2022.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Howard is a seasoned litigation attorney who has a broad range of experience counseling and representing clients in complex commercial, real estate, insurance and surety litigation. She is experienced in matters relating to construction and property contract disputes, lien and title disputes, fraud and other business torts, bad faith claims, insurance coverage, easements, boundary disputes, lender liability, escrow liability, real estate broker/salesperson liability, real estate financing and a myriad of other real estate and insurance matters. Howard also has experience in representing surety companies in connection with litigation against commercial bonds, license and permit bonds, construction bonds and court bonds. She has tried several high-profile and complex cases on behalf of title insurance companies, surety companies, real estate developers, financial institutions and lenders, contractors, universities, real estate brokers, notaries, banks, and commercial and residential property owners.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

Anderson, McPharlin & Conners LLP is a dynamic and well-established civil ligation defense firm that adheres to the highest ethical standards and serves its clients throughout California and Nevada. Simply put, they do what is right and believe their integrity is one of their most valued assets. To learn more, visit https://www.amclaw.com/ .

