Country Music Superstar Lauren Alaina to Buy Every Nashville Festival Goer a Pair of Maurices Jeans

Maurices and Alaina to Host LeJEANdary Fan Club Event

DULUTH, Minn., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading women's fashion retailer, Maurices is partnering with country music superstar Lauren Alaina to give every attendee of Nashville, Tennessee's signature country music event a pair of Maurices jeans. For a limited time following the four-day festival, attendees can show their festival ticket at any of Maurices' 900 stores across the US and Canada between June 18 and June 24 for a free pair of classic m jeans by Maurices™, courtesy of Lauren Alaina.

Known for its fun, friendly service, and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in its 900 stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections.

"Our collaboration with Lauren Alaina this year has quickly proven to be successful in driving brand awareness and gaining new customers, and we're thrilled to reach a broader audience through our partnership with her by offering a pair of jeans to every festival goer in Nashville this month," says Laura Sieger, Chief Marketing Officer, Maurices. "Our jeans are designed to inspire confidence, and at Maurices we meet the customers fashion and functional needs with this staple item for every wardrobe."

Exclusive label m jeans by Maurices™ provides a consistent fit experience and figure enhancing style with superior construction and quality fabric. The denim collection offers a breadth of assortment with 7 leg openings and 67 washes at a starting price of $29.90.

Earlier this year, Maurices named Alaina as the brand's first-ever year-long celebrity brand ambassador and joined her 2022 Top of the World tour as headlining sponsor. On Thursday, June 9 during the four-day festival, Maurices and Alaina will host the LeJEANdary VIP fan club event at popular music venue, The Listening Room. The denim-themed event will feature a special performance by Alaina, exclusive moments with custom denim jacket designs courtesy of Maurices, photo opportunities, giveaways, and exciting celebrity stylist makeovers. Maurices enlisted Alaina's personal stylist, Amber Lehman, for surprise makeovers for five lucky fans to leave the event with their new festival look inspired by Alaina.

In partnership with Alaina, Maurices hid five shopping totes in some of the most LeJEANdary spots around Nashville for an additional five lucky fans to attend Alaina's upcoming VIP fan club event. Inside the Maurices branded bag, fans found Maurices t-shirts, VIP/Fan club event tickets, gift cards to Lauren's favorite spots, and the golden ticket for a celebrity stylist makeover with Maurices latest summer collection. Alaina took to her Instagram account to provide hints on where the five bags were placed around the city. The bags were located in some of the most iconic spots in town that are important to her and her career, including one of the local Nashville Maurices stores.

To learn more about Maurices' partnership with Lauren Alaina, please visit www.maurices.com/laurenalaina.

About Maurices

Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada and offers even more to love at maurices.com with additional categories, sizes, and colors.

For more information, please visit www.maurices.com . Connect with Maurices on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok and LinkedIn.

About Lauren Alaina

Grand Ole Opry member and multi-Platinum-selling singer/songwriter Lauren Alaina has earned three No. 1 hit singles in just under three years with her smash "Road Less Traveled" (2017), the now 7x Platinum "What Ifs" (2018) with her childhood friend and superstar Kane Brown (his first career No. 1), and "One Beer" (2020) with friend and rising star HARDY (also his first career No. 1). Her No. 1 debuting album Sitting Pretty On Top of The World, which includes her singles single "Getting Over Him" featuring Jon Pardi, as well as her recently RIAA-certified Gold-selling "Getting Good." Alaina, a best-selling and first-time author, released her inspirational book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning to Love Who God Made You to Be in December and was the #1 New Release on two of Amazon's sales charts in its first week of release.

The Georgia native, who American Songwriter calls "a vibrant force of positivity in the world," starred in her first Hallmark Channel movie "Roadhouse Romance" last year that premiered to rave reviews and became the #1 most-watched entertainment cable program of the day and week.

Alaina, who just wrapped her second career headlining tour, On Top Of The World Tour Presented By Maurices with multiple sell-outs, has also shared the stage with superstars including Alan Jackson, Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Martina McBride and Jason Aldean. Alaina sold out her own, first-ever headlining, That Girl Was Me Tour, and has performed on some of the highest-profile stages in the world including national television performances on PBS's A Capitol Fourth, Dancing with the Stars, American Idol, CBS reality series 'Beyond The Edge', TODAY, ABC's Good Morning America, The Ellen Degeneres Show, Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, ABC's CMA Fest specials, CMA and ACM Awards, Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day halftime performance, MLB's World Series national anthem (Game 5, 2021) and more including a performance at the White House for President Obama for a PBS special.

For more information and tour dates, please visit http://laurenalainaofficial.com/ and follow Lauren at @Lauren_Alaina on Twitter, @laurenalaina on Instagram and on Facebook. For videos go to her YouTube (@LaurenAlainaAIVEVO)

