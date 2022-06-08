MirArc Chain (MAT) Tokens Is Now Live on XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Comprehensive trading platform XT.com officially announced the listing of MirArc Chain (MAT) token on its network. This collaboration will enable MAT traders and investors to enjoy the flexible trading features offered by the XT.COM exchange.

All interested traders can now start depositing their MAT tokens ahead of the trading time. XT.COM will open its MAT/USDT trading on 2022/06/7 at 7:00 (UTC). Meanwhile, the withdrawal section will be available on 2022/6/8 at 7:00 (UTC).

Anisor, the Global CMO of XT.com, proudly shared, "The most important thing for us is to provide our users with the highest safety and security standards. With MAT's token listing, we ensure to give the maximum transparency that will benefit both MAT and XT.com community."

On the other hand, MAT is a cryptocurrency that utilizes the Binance Smart Chain technology (BSC). It is a MirArc Chain network's utility token with a 1B token supply. Furthermore, the network aims for its token to be used in online payment like play-to-earn games, DeFi platforms, and shopping malls, to name a few.

About MirArc Chain (MAT)

MirArc Chain (MAT) is a blockchain network that aims to create an ecosystem that supports various activities in the industry. It will focus more on online payments where its native digital asset – MAT, will be the primary governance token. These services include future option transactions, shopping mall payments, and more.

The MAT tokens can also be utilized to reward all of its community participants in the network. In addition, MAT will be used in the foreign exchange futures trading platform as the initial step in developing the MirArc ecosystem.

About XT.COM

XT.COM is a comprehensive crypto exchange platform that supports multiple crypto assets in the space. It is ranked as one of the top most trusted exchanges in CoinGecko and CoinMarketCAp. Recently, the exchange supported almost 600 coins with nearly 1000 trading pairs. Furthermore, the exchange has over 300k active users with more than 3 million registered users across the globe.

The exchange is headquartered in Dubai, with operations and offices in Singapore and Seoul. It supports communities from different countries such as Russia, Japan, Philippines, China, Korea, India, and Africa, to name a few. All platform users can enjoy various features, such as leveraged transactions and contract transactions.

