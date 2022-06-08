Wolters Kluwer Thought Leader to Speak on Technology and Innovation at Legal Innovators California

Ken Crutchfield will join panelists to share insights on how technology and innovations are making a difference across the legal industry

NEW YORK, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets at Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will speak at this year's Legal Innovators California on a panel titled "Reshaping Legal Services." The panel will take place in San Francisco on Thursday, June 9, from 9:20 AM – 10:00 AM PT / 12:20 PM – 1:00 PM ET.

The discussion will focus on how technology and innovation are impacting the delivery of legal services and how legal professionals are working to adapt quickly and effectively for their clients. Crutchfield will join several industry experts for the discussion, including Ned Gannon, President at eBrevia, Nicholas Long, Managing Director of Legal Business Services at Deloitte Tax LLP, Vedika Mehera, Innovation Advisor at Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP, Leonard Nuara, Founding Partner at Flatiron Law Group LLP, and Carla Swansburg, Chief Executive Officer of ClearyX at Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP.

"As more and more legal technology comes onto the market, it is critical for legal professionals to have an understanding of what solutions will help them produce the best possible work product and outcomes for their clients," said Crutchfield. "I look forward to joining the other panelists and discussing key trends in legal innovation."

Legal Innovators California is a one-day, legal tech conference designed for legal professionals to explore the intersection of technology and the business of law. Drawing on the event's success in the United Kingdom, this is the first year it will be held in the United States. Legal Innovators includes networking opportunities, exhibitions and valuable takeaways from industry experts and decision makers from different areas in legal innovation. Wolters Kluwer is also serving as a sponsor of the event.

To register and learn more, visit: https://www.legalinnovatorscalifornia.com/

About Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Linda Gharib

Director, Brand & Communications

Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S.

Tel: +1 (646) 887-7962

Email: lrusmedia@wolterskluwer.com

