High QA Version 7.0 Software Delivers Unprecedented Manufacturing Production Quality Planning Capabilities (PPAP/APQP/FAI/Supply Chain)

Latest release establishes the High QA 360 platform to advance, accelerate and automate manufacturing quality processes

HAZLET, N.J., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High QA, a provider of software solutions that enable manufacturing companies to efficiently create, manage and monitor all quality requirements across manufactured parts, today announced version 7.0 of its manufacturing quality management software. This latest release targets APQP/PPAP quality processes by incorporating new technology advancements from the High QA 360 platform including production quality planning workflows, improved reporting and documentation capabilities for FAI, APQP and PPAP, additional quality process features and overall improvements.

"By installing High QA software, we have been able to improve our manufacturing procedures. We have a 72% average savings on quality planning and reporting processes," said Amr Sufian, Project Engineer, Beverston Engineering. (http://www.beverston.co.uk/, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ti1PqilFULI&t=3s)

With version 7.0, High QA enhances the quality manufacturing management process and establishes the innovative High QA 360 platform. Adding new features and expanding the software better facilitates APQP/PPAP quality documentation and reporting needs throughout the manufacturing supply chain. Users can now review any job or order to see what documents are required, what stage the documents are in and who is responsible for a particular document with full transparency and accountability.

Key features of High QA 7.0 include:

Production Quality Planning

High QA PQP (Production Quality Planning) is an innovative, non-Excel-based, project management solution for quality and manufacturing teams to plan, implement, and monitor all quality and documentation requirements such as PPAP across their manufactured parts.

Standard out-of-the-box and configurable templates for FAI, SPC Capability Studies, Gage R&R, P-Flow, P-FMEA, Control Plan and more

Dynamic generation of reports for in-process document management without Excel or Word

Automatic notifications, signature assignments and document approval management

Comprehensive revision control and traceability for all document activity history

Tabulated Drawings

Inspection plans for part instances of tabulated drawings are centrally set up and initiated through "Master Parts" in High QA. The comprehensive tool kit enables you to:

Create a "Tabulated Master" part record and define tabulated dimensions

Automatically extract tabulated parameters table from drawing with OCR technology

Generate part records with one-click for any or all tabulated instances

Part Categories

Part Categories allow users to create templates for settings and preferences which can be applied when creating new parts. Part records inherit settings and preferences from the assigned Part Category. This allows for unmatched standardization across your organization and highly efficient creation of all part / job records.

Job Release Control (Plan/Results Locking)

High QA has implemented new functionality giving users the ability to define when a job or project is in "Planning" or "Active" status.

Planning Stage - Creation of ballooned drawing, defining inspection requirements and operations, etc. Inspection results cannot be recorded in the planning stage.

Active Stage - Released to the shop floor. Actively recording inspection results. Ballooned drawing, inspection requirements, operations, etc. cannot be altered.

All new features and enhancements work seamlessly with a centralized database and create an integrated quality management software for manufacturing.

"High QA is continuing to help companies convert from manual quality processes focused on pass/fail evaluations at the end of manufacturing to an automated proactive error-prevention quality solution during the manufacturing process. This type of quality management solution creates collaboration between engineering and manufacturing that provides a significant value to OEMs, manufacturers and supply chains by delivering quality parts on time and on budget every time," said Sam Golan, High QA Founder and CEO. "Version 7.0 of our software along with the High QA 360 platform is another breakthrough technology in manufacturing quality management that we are proud to share with our customers."

About High QA

High QA is a leading provider of integrated manufacturing quality management software (MQMS) solutions for any size company in all major manufacturing industries. Its software optimizes and automates the entire quality process creating a seamless partnership and collaboration within an organization and throughout the supply chain. It provides quality insights above and beyond pass/fail, eliminates human interpretation errors and reduces quality control bottlenecks. This ensures products meet specifications, are delivered on time and comply with applicable standards. With extensive industry experience, High QA keeps its customers and partners at the forefront of Quality 4.0 and manufacturing technology. For more information, visit www.HighQA.com.

