LiveMe CEO Talks New Award with Samsung Galaxy Store

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuki He, founder and CEO of LiveMe, recently discussed the development of LiveMe and its latest trends with Samsung. LiveMe was awarded the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Store Best Entertainment App among the top performing apps in 2021.

Recognition Motivates

As the company has grown, LiveMe has been recognized by multiple influential media and organizations. When asked what it meant to win this award, Yuki said, "we take this award very seriously and especially thank Samsung for the recognition. With Galaxy Store being one of the largest platforms in the world, being recognized by Samsung also gives us great motivation to continue creating even better products for our users".

LiveMe just celebrated its 6th birthday in April 2022, and from day one, providing the best products to users has been the pursuit of LiveMe. Yuki mentioned the recognition always motivates LiveMe to continue doing what we do best: give our users and the entertainment community the best service.

Diversify More and Include More

DEI represents diversity, equity and inclusion, and has become more widely discussed in the workplace and society. LiveMe has expanded its reach into many countries and serves millions of users, with offices located in the US, Brazil, Egypt, Singapore, China, etc. LiveMe faces challenges related to DEI.

"LiveMe supports multiple languages and is available in many countries, so focusing on content localization based on local culture, trends, and holidays is essential. We are committed to meeting the needs of our diverse users and respecting different cultures and religions. Our goal is to create a supportive community that includes all races, religions, and cultures to connect users in the various regions. As for our management team, it is 40% to 50% women; some of them have been with me for more than five years, building a good relationship with each other. We also have offices in eight countries with different nationalities and cultures, all working together." Yuki replied.

And this female founder mentioned one of her previous speeches at the UN, "At the Women's Entrepreneurship Day (WED) Summit, I encouraged women and girls to become active participants in the economy by becoming leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs. It gave me an opportunity to share my story with young women from all over the world and highlight how LiveMe is empowering women to share their talents and follow their passions".

Bring Income to the Community

Broadcasters can earn money by presenting engaging content in their livestream channel. Yuki explained more, "some broadcasters see this as a hobby, but some make it their professional career. We are not talking about famous celebrities who have their own channels but rather the Uber driver, bar singer or amateur dancer. They can use LiveMe as an entertainment channel and make money doing it as a living. We help 300,000 broadcasters earn money in the U.S. Globally, we have a million broadcasters that are making good money via LiveMe. It's a very powerful story. Not only do they receive gifts from their fans, but they also get benefits from LiveMe. We also give the broadcasters gifts depending on the volume and activity of their fan base. It helps encourage broadcasters to generate new content."

Every month, LiveMe gives several millions of U.S. dollars to the broadcasters. LiveMe has an ongoing plan with a $60 million investment to support its broadcasters and creators.

Yuki added, "everyone is facing different obstacles in life under the influence of the pandemic, so I hope we can create products that give more companionship, happiness, and love to bring our global users together".

About LiveMe

LiveMe is a global live streaming and social platform. It enables users to live stream special moments, watch great live broadcasts, and video chat with friends worldwide. LiveMe was launched in April 2016. Currently, LiveMe has amassed more than 100 million users worldwide and over 3 million broadcasters. It has become one of the most popular social apps in the United States, and it has been launched in over 200 countries and regions.

About JOYME

JOYME is the mobile app developer behind the popular live broadcasting platform LiveMe. It commits to empowering a community of independent creators to succeed in an increasingly competitive digital landscape since 2016. Our pursuit fuels the ongoing dedication to security and makes JOYME the optimal digital media outlet for creators. JOYME has established a global team with hundreds of employees, and half of the personnel are dedicated to R&D.

