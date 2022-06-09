STARTUP ACCELERATOR GENER8TOR LAUNCHES NATIONWIDE CONFERENCE SERIES TO DRIVE INNOVATION AND INVESTMENT IN KEY INDUSTRIES

OnRamp Conferences Bring Together Thought Leaders, Investors and Startups Across the Education & Workforce, Insurance, Healthcare, Agriculture and Manufacturing Sectors

MADISON, Wis., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- gener8tor — a venture capital fund and nationally ranked startup accelerator — today announced the launch of a national conference series created to gather the nation's top startups, corporations, investors and thought leaders in various key industries to share ideas, spur innovation and generate capital.

The OnRamp Conference Series was created to provide entrepreneurs at various stages of growth with access to high-level corporate leaders and investors. The first conferences in the series will kick off next week with OnRamp Insurance and OnRamp Education & Workforce Innovation taking place at Allianz Field in Minneapolis-Saint Paul, Minnesota.

"These conferences were always meant to put startup founders and corporate venture capital and innovation executives in the same room to meet, share and connect," said Troy Vosseller, gener8tor Co-founder.

And since 2013, the OnRamp Conference Series has advanced the national startup ecosystem. After going virtual during the last two years due to the pandemic, OnRamp returns with signature in-person events at sports stadiums across the country. The series also provides opportunities for startups and founders to discuss potential customer relationships, strategic partnerships and investment opportunities with established corporate partners.

The conference series features vertical-specific conference programming and curated one-on-one pitch sessions between startups and corporate venture capital and innovation executives in the suites and luxury boxes of each sports stadium where the conferences will take place.

This year, gener8tor has conferences covering the following industries:

Insurance: June 15, 2022 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis - Saint Paul, Minn.

Education & Workforce Innovation: June 16, 2022 at Allianz Field in Minneapolis - Saint Paul, Minn.

Agriculture: July 25 & 26, 2022 at State Farm Center in Champaign, Ill.

Healthcare: August 24 & 25, 2022 at Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala.

Manufacturing: October 4 & 5, 2022 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind.

"Communities in this country won't move forward unless their best and brightest—regardless of race, place or gender—are given the chance to have access to resources to put their ideas to work," said Joe Kirgues, gener8tor co-founder. "The OnRamp Conference Series will provide a platform and foster connections to do that."

To register for the conferences or to sign up to participate as a startup, investor, or sponsor, please visit https://www.onrampconference.com.

OnRamp Insurance: This year's OnRamp Insurance Conference will discuss what's next in the industry, DE&I, Cybersecurity and more. OnRamp Insurance is made possible due to support from Allianz and Securian. For more information, please visit https://onrampinsurance.com

OnRamp Education & Workforce Innovation: This year's OnRamp Education & Workforce Innovation Conference will discuss apprenticeships, how data connects the workforce and education, student-centered coursework, and more. OnRamp Education and Workforce Innovation is made possible due to support from ECMC Group and ECMC Foundation. For more information, please visit https://onrampeducation.com

OnRamp Agriculture: This year's OnRamp Agriculture Conference will discuss AgTech funding, scaling sustainable agriculture, industry trends and so much more. OnRamp Agriculture is made possible due to support from the University of Illinois Research Park, Champaign County Economic Development Corporation, Cooperative Ventures and Serra Ventures. For more information, please visit https://onrampagricultureconference.com

OnRamp Healthcare: This year's OnRamp Healthcare Conference will discuss how to flip good ideas into startups, emotional wellbeing, healthcare consumerism in COVID-19 and more. OnRamp Healthcare is made possible due to support from Prosper. For more information, please visit https://onramphealthcareconference.com

OnRamp Manufacturing: This year's OnRamp Manufacturing Conference will discuss digitalization, automation, supply chain, and much more. OnRamp Manufacturing is made possible due to Indiana Economic Development Corporation. For more information, please visit https://www.onrampmanufacturingconference.com

