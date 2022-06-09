World No. 2 and Defending Champion Nelly Korda Headlines Field at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Featuring One of the Strongest Fields in Tournament History

144-Player Field to Feature Nine of the World's Top-10 and All Past Champions from the Meijer LPGA Classic

BELMONT, Mich., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entries are now closed for the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, which boasts one of the strongest fields in the tournament's history as it features nine of the top-10 players in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings and is headlined by defending champion and World No. 2 Nelly Korda. The Meijer LPGA Classic will take place June 16-19 at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont, Mich.

Defending Champion Nelly Korda will headline the field at the 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic. (PRNewswire)

Korda returned to competition last week at the U.S. Women's Open, finishing T8 in the championship at 2-under par. At the 2021 Meijer LPGA Classic, Korda fired a tournament-record 25-under par to win by two strokes, marking it her second LPGA Tour win of the year.

"We are honored to once again attract the world's top professional golfers and all of our past champions – including our Defending Champion Nelly Korda – back to Grand Rapids for the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give," Executive Director Cathy Cooper said. "We know that our incredible spectators play a big role in creating a fun, supportive atmosphere for the players that makes them want to come back each year, and we're excited to bring them some of the greatest golfers in the world next week."

Joining Korda in headlining the 144-player field are 18 of the top-25 players in the world, including Minjee Lee (3), Lydia Ko (4), Atthaya Thitikul (5), 2015 Champion Lexi Thompson (6), Nasa Hataoka (7), Hyo Joo Kim (8), Inbee Park (9), 2016 Champion Sei Young Kim (10), 2017 and 2019 Champion Brooke Henderson (11), Yuka Saso (14), Jessica Korda (15), Jennifer Kupcho (16), Celine Boutier (17), Hannah Green (19), Anna Nordqvist (21), Mina Harigae (22) and Leona Maguire (24). The field features all Meijer LPGA Classic past champions dating back to the inaugural tournament in 2014.

Sponsor exemptions for the Meijer LPGA Classic include graduating senior Valery Plata from Michigan State University, 2021 Inkster Award presented by Workday winner and graduating senior Natasha Andrea Oon from San Jose State University and Sadena Parks, a two-time EPSON Tour winner who captured the women's division of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Golf Invitational presented by Rocket Mortgage last week at Blythefield Country Club. For a complete list of the tournament field at the Meijer LPGA Classic, click HERE.

The final two spots will be determined from the Monday Qualifier at Blythefield Country Club.

The 2022 Meijer LPGA Classic features a field of 144 of the world's best women golfers competing over 72 holes of stroke play competition for a share of a $2.5 million purse. Proceeds from the tournament – and each of the week's festivities – will once again benefit the Meijer Simply Give program that restocks the shelves of food pantries across the Midwest. The 2021 tournament raised $1.1 million for local food pantries through Simply Give, and tournament officials recently announced a $1.2 million goal for this year's event. In total, the seven tournaments have generated more than $7.4 million for the Meijer Simply Give program. Additionally, in 2021, tournament officials introduced a separate $25,000 donation to a hunger relief organization of the champion's choice, which will continue again this year. Champion Nelly Korda chose Grand Rapids-based Kids' Food Basket for the inaugural donation.

For more information on the Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, and to purchase tickets, please visit meijerLPGAclassic.com. Follow the action and stay up-to-date on the latest tournament news using #ForeHunger and #MeijerCommunity.

ABOUT MEIJER:

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 262 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer has a fundamental philosophy aimed at strengthening the communities it serves and proudly donates more than 6 percent of its net profit each year to charities throughout the Midwest. With hunger as a corporate philanthropic focus, Meijer partners with hundreds of food banks and pantries through its Simply Give and food rescue programs. Meijer also supports education, disaster relief, and health and wellness initiatives. For additional information on Meijer philanthropy, please visit www.meijercommunity.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter @twitter.com/Meijer and @twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

ABOUT BLYTHEFIELD COUNTRY CLUB:

Located just north of Grand Rapids, Blythefield has been providing families the best golf and social experience in West Michigan since 1928. With the Rogue River flowing through, Blythefield boasts one of the most beautiful championship layouts in Michigan. Previously, Blythefield has hosted the 1953 Western Amateur, the 1961 Western Open, won by Arnold Palmer, and the 2005 Western Junior won by Rickie Fowler. Beginning in 2014, Blythefield is honored to host the Meijer LPGA Classic. Learn more about Blythefield Country Club at www.blythefieldcc.org.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics.

