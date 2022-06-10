HMH Digital First, Connected Solution Writable with HMH Into Literature Wins in SIIA CODiE Awards

Prestigious Award Program Recognizes HMH Solution as Best English Language Arts Solution for Grades 9-12

BOSTON, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that Writable with HMH Into Literature was named 2022 Best Reading / Writing / Literature Instructional Solution for Grades 9-12, as part of the annual SIIA CODiE Awards. This is the second time Writable with HMH Into Literature won in this CODiE category, showing the solution's continuous and outstanding innovation in seamlessly meeting students' literacy needs and preparing them for success.

"At HMH, we are committed to improving student outcomes and supporting teachers through purposeful use of connected solutions," says Jack Lynch, President and CEO at HMH. "As we focus on the future of education, joint solutions like Writable with HMH Into Literature that intuitively combine core instruction, adaptive assessment and writing practice, are crucial to setting students up for success, in the classroom and beyond. This award recognizes our mission of creating innovative technology that empowers educators and students."

HMH Into Literature, HMH's core ELA solution for 6-12 learners, provides research-based reading and writing instruction aligned with relevant, authentic literature to ensure students are growing and deepening foundational critical thinking skills. Writable is a guided writing practice solution for grades 3-12 that builds more independent, reflective writers – writers with purpose. With over one thousand pre-built writing assignments and AI-tools, Writable helps deliver timely yet structured teacher and peer feedback, accelerate grading, and monitor growth across the curriculum and district.

Together, Writable and HMH Into Literature work to provide core reading and writing instruction with relevant, personalized practice opportunities to grow all learners. AI-functionality guides students earlier in the writing process for more purposeful revisions. Writable with HMH Into Literature delivers leveled questions to support close reading and analysis of text, with the scaffolding that students need.

"The 2022 EdTech CODiE Award winners exemplify the outstanding products, services and overall innovation that enables learners of all types to connect with educators and educational materials," said SIIA President Jeff Joseph. "We are so proud to recognize this year's honorees – the best of the best – that provide solutions to many of the critical challenges facing learners today – from access and equity, to personalized and tailored learning and beyond. Congratulations to all of this year's CODiE Award winners!"

Presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the CODiE Awards honor excellence in leading technology products and services, with awards given to products demonstrating innovation, vision and overall industry impact. Among thousands of submissions for this year's CODiE Awards, finalists also included HMH connected solutions Waggle and Amira. The CODiE Awards have built a strong reputation as the leading peer-recognized program in the business and edtech industries.

About Writable

Writable guides teachers through the journey of writing instruction while motivating students to become purposeful, proficient writers. Over 10,000 schools and districts use Writable to reach their unique goals using customizable assignments, assessments, and rubrics. Writable provides authentic data that helps to monitor writing growth and differentiate instruction to meet every student's needs. Founded in 2016, Writable is venture funded by Omidyar Technology Ventures and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. For more information, visit www.writable.com.

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

