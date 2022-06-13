MIT Leaders for Global Operations announces new industry partnership with Blue Origin

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MIT Leaders for Global Operations (LGO) program today announced that Blue Origin—the aerospace manufacturer and spaceflight services company—has become the newest member of its industry partnerships. This addition brings the partner company total to 23—17 of which are in the Fortune 500 or Global Fortune 500.

MIT Sloan School of Management (PRNewsfoto/MIT Sloan School of Management) (PRNewswire)

Founded by Jeff Bezos in 2000, Blue Origin develops reusable suborbital and orbital launch vehicles, engines, and space systems. The company's vision is to enable a future where millions of people are living and working in space for the benefit of Earth. New Shepard, its suborbital rocket, is named after Alan Shepard, the first American in space. On March 31, 2022, Blue Origin successfully completed its fourth human spaceflight and 20th overall flight for the New Shepard program.

"Blue Origin's mission to build a road to space is a perfect match for MIT and our LGO program. The LGO students will be very excited to join Blue Origin, and the skills and leadership qualities they bring will meet critical needs of the company as it scales up rapidly," said Thomas Roemer, Executive Director of MIT LGO.

Previously, Blue Origin hosted an MIT LGO project, along with several MIT Sloan Action Learning projects involving its Operations Lab. Nine MIT LGO graduates are currently employed by Blue Origin.

"Blue Origin offers an opportunity-rich environment for MIT LGO students," says Jordan Charles, Vice President of Blue Origins' New Glenn Reusable Booster Program. "Blue Origin is growing its launch operations and manufacturing in every stage of the product development lifecycle. With this growth comes challenges ripe for tackling by data-driven, forward leaning leaders. LGO students have the potential for significant contributions in helping us solve these challenges."

MIT LGO collaborates with the MIT Sloan School of Management and the MIT School of Engineering to deliver an interdisciplinary Engineering-MBA dual degree program. The two-year curriculum features internships at elite partner companies. MIT LGO students develop leadership skills for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, geosciences, energy, high-tech, and global supply chain industries, among others.

For further information, contact:

Casey Bayer, or Patricia Favreau

Director of Media Relations, Associate Director of Media Relations

617-253-0576 617-253-3492

bayerc@mit.edu pfavreau@mit.edu

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MIT Sloan School of Management