America's Leading E-Bike Retailer, Pedego is Now Open in Maumee; Owner Committed to Going Electric With Ohio

MAUMEE, Ohio, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pedego Electric Bikes, an award-winning electric bike company with sixteen unique models and over 200 brick and mortar stores, welcomes its newest store in Maumee, Ohio. The store is independently owned and operated by Jeff and Susan Neibler.

Image Caption: Owners Jeff and Susan Neibler with their daughter Sarah Neibler.

As gas prices continue to rise in Ohio, the state is exploring new ways to reduce its carbon footprint while becoming less dependent on fossil fuels. Recently, Cincinnati has pledged to electrify its municipal fleet, which includes fire trucks, police cars and other city vehicles by the year 2035.

Ohio's efforts are part of a national initiative to reduce dependency on petroleum-based products. The United States government has announced efforts to utilize green procurement practices and innovation to transform heavy-pollutant industries into industries that are low in carbon emissions. On an individual level, citizens are taking control and looking for ways to save at the pump by taking action to conserve their usage of fossil fuels and increasing the amount of walking and cycling in their daily lives.

Recently, electric bikes have become a popular mode of transportation in addition to walking and traditional cycling. Ohio is now home to seven Pedego Electric Bike stores, with one recently opening in the town of Maumee.

"Pedego is about so much more than selling electric bikes," said Jeff Neibler, Owner of Pedego Maumee. "E-biking is a recreational activity that also serves as an efficient mode of transportation. We are so excited to help the citizens of Maumee save on gas while contributing to the state's sustainability efforts."

Headquartered in Orange County, California, Pedego Electric Bikes has found great success in their non-franchise brick and mortar retail model over the past 13 years, and continues to hit the throttle on opening physical stores. Pedego has built a brand on a complete line of class-leading electric bikes, from cruisers to fat tire trail bikes, an industry leading 5-year warranty and a network of locally-owned dealers available for customization and regular on-site servicing. With Pedego's independent store growth, they are creating economic local growth in a profitable and booming industry.

Pedego has a unique culture of business leadership and has cultivated a massive community of Pedego enthusiasts. "Everything electric is just hot," says Don DiCostanzo, CEO of Pedego. "We are a lifestyle brand contributing to economic growth and entrepreneur opportunities. Whether it be a fun family activity, a serious sport, to reach personal health goals or for electric transportation, Pedego has an option for any activity that most everyone can enjoy - no matter the ability."

Pedego Maumee is located at 3100 Main Street Suite #1350 in The Shops at Fallen Timbers, Maumee, Ohio, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and professional assembly to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. The Maumee store also offers access to a number of biking trails, including the Maumee River Trail and the Northwest Territory Trail.

To find a Pedego store near you please visit www.pedego.com/dealers .

About Pedego Maumee

Pedego Maumee is located at 3100 Main Street Suite #1350 in the Shops at Fallen Timbers, Maumee, Ohio, and offers e-bikes for rental and purchase, as well as bike mechanic service and professional assembly to suit all Pedego e-biking needs. Their business hours are 11am-7pm Monday through Sunday. To learn more about Pedego's full-range lineup of electric bikes and try one for free, contact info@pedegomaumee.com or call (567) 952-2155.

About Pedego® Electric Bikes

Founded in 2008, Pedego® is the leading brand of electric bikes in North America. Pedego is famous for premium quality, five-star local service, and an industry leading five year warranty. A complete line of 16 electric bike models are available at over 200 locally-owned Pedego stores that offer sales, rentals, tours, accessories, and service. Visit www.pedego.com to find a store and try a Pedego.

