Confiant's Net Promoter Score Sails to New Heights Amidst Commitment to Make The Digital World Safe For Everyone

Customer Survey Result Surpasses Industry Averages

NEW YORK, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global ad security and web3 threat intelligence provider, Confiant, announced that they earned an unprecedented Net Promoter Score (NPS)® of 86 for customer satisfaction in their most recent May 2022 survey.

"How would you rate the value for money you get from Confiant?" 86% of respondents rated the company as "Excellent".

"We've always had the goal to be world class, not just in our technology and security detections, but also in our customers' experience. Going above and beyond is our way of doing it right," commented Louis-David Mangin, CEO and Cofounder of Confiant Inc. "It is deeply gratifying that our customers acknowledged our efforts with this high NPS rating. I credit every member on our team who goes that extra mile every day, delivering excellence to our clients, strengthening those community bonds in support of our industry leading cyber protection solutions," concluded Mangin.

NPS ranks customer satisfaction based on a single-question survey to customers, "How likely is it that you would recommend Confiant to a friend or colleague?" Then, the NPS score is calculated as a single number in the range of -100 to +100, higher scores being better than low scores.

On average B2B and SaaS companies score 65 to 66 NPS out of 100, with an NPS of 60 being considered "Good" and above 80 "Excellent" or "World Class". Confiant's May 2022 NPS 86 score soared well above industry averages, as well as their own previous NPS score of 73 in October 2021 (and 68 in March 2021), propelling it into the "Excellent" or "World Class" range.

In addition to the overall score the company scored highly on individual questions of customer satisfaction, ROI value and timely response to issues. When asked, "How would you rate the value for money you get from Confiant?" 86% of respondents rated the company as "Excellent". Similarly, on the question of "How responsive has Confiant been to your questions or concerns about our product or service?" 75% of respondents rated Confiant as "Extremely Responsive" with the remaining 25% rating as "Very Responsive"

About Confiant, Inc.

Confiant's mission is to make the digital world safe for everyone.

Confiant is a cybersecurity provider specialized in detecting and stopping threats that leverage advertising technology infrastructure, also known as Malvertising. We help digital publishers and advertising technology platforms around the world take back control of the ad experience in real-time. In addition, Confiant helps enterprises protect themselves and their customers from threat actors performing these attacks. Confiant oversees trillions of monthly ad impressions with innovative integrations embedded deep into the ad tech ecosystem, giving us a unique vantage point. Our superior detection set for phishing, crypto scams and malware attacks using ads as a vector is one-of-a-kind in the industry. Confiant executes our mission everyday to protect users and organizations of all sizes, including Microsoft, Orange, Paramount and IBM. We offer unique and actionable insights into threats that systematically target brands, businesses, individuals and supply chains via ads. Our recently published Malvertising Matrix maps the tactics, techniques and procedures active in Malvertising today, inclusive of emerging Web3 Layer 4 threats. To learn more about Confiant and our technology visit: www.confiant.com

