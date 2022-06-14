J INTS BIO, Oral presentation of Preclinical results of its Novel Oral 4th Generation EGFR TKI 'JIN-A02' at the upcoming 2022 World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna, Austria

Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago

SEOUL, South Korea, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- J INTS BIO announced that it will be presenting the preclinical results of its NSCLC candidate 'JIN-A02' at the upcoming 2022 IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer, to be held in Vienna, Austria from 6th to 9th August.

J INTS BIO CI
J INTS BIO CI(PRNewswire)

'JIN-A02' is a novel orally administered 4th generation EGFR TKI that targets NSCLC cancers harboring C797S mutation. C797S is a mutation that occurs after the use of 3rd generation EGFR TKIs such as Osimertinib and Lazertinib, resulting in tumor resistance and disease progression.

According to J INTS BIO, 'JIN-A02' showed strong inhibitory activities against NSCLC cancer cell-lines harboring double and triple mutations with C797S mutations in in-vitro studies. In particular, 'JIN-A02" showed robust inhibition against double mutations (Ex19Del/C797S or L858R/C797S), which with the increasing use of 3rd generation EGFR-TKIs as First Line therapy worldwide, will soon become the dominant mutations leading to resistance and disease progression.

In addition, 'JIN-A02' also effectively reduced tumor volume in a dose-dependent manner, compared to Osimertinib, in mouse model harboring EGFR Ex19Del/T790M/C797S triple mutation cancers and exhibited high brain penetrance with efficacy.

A company official added that 'JIN-A02' demonstrated a favorable safety profile with a low propensity for cardiotoxicity and did not show significant toxic effects such as weight loss and cytotoxicity in animal models at therapeutic dose levels. It is therefore expected to be a highly valued new drug in the armamentarium for the treatment of NSCLC.

Dr Anna Jo, CEO J INTS BIO, said: "We are determined to rapidly advance our novel NSCLC pipeline program, and to overcome the limitations of developing or approved treatments through rigorous R&D, so as to improve the outcomes of patients around the world who suffered from NSCLC with limited or no viable alternative treatments."

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/j-ints-bio-oral-presentation-of-preclinical-results-of-its-novel-oral-4th-generation-egfr-tki-jin-a02-at-the-upcoming-2022-world-conference-on-lung-cancer-in-vienna-austria-301567070.html

SOURCE J INTS BIO

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.