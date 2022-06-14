OSF Digital Acquires Kolekto, a Digital B2B Commerce and CRM Company Based in Brazil, to Expand its Multi-Cloud Offerings

With its fourth acquisition this year, OSF continues to strengthen its Salesforce Customer 360 and multi-cloud expertise globally

QUEBEC CITY, QC, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OSF Digital , an award-winning provider of digital transformation services to companies worldwide, announced today the acquisition of Kolekto, a Brazil-based Digital B2B Commerce and CRM company. With expertise in Salesforce Customer 360 and multi-cloud project implementations, Kolekto serves clients in the automotive, energy, and manufacturing industries.

OSF Digital is acquiring Kolekto, a multi-cloud award-winning digital transformation company, to strengthen its Salesforce multi-cloud expertise and continue to grow its local presence in Brazil. This is OSF Digital's third acquisition of a Salesforce-focused services company based in Brazil. Brazil has the second-largest employee presence for OSF Digital. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

The acquisition of Kolekto further establishes OSF Digital as a highly regarded global Salesforce multi-cloud solution provider. OSF Digital focuses on increasing its capabilities to deliver digital transformations across Salesforce Sales, Service, Marketing, Commerce and Experience. As a well-established CRM company in Brazil with Salesforce Customer 360 expertise, Kolekto is known internationally for its complete framework for consulting and implementation services. Kolekto clients in Brazil include well-known brands such as BMW Group Brazil, Renault and Supergasbras.

"I am proud to continue to develop our capabilities in Latin America and beyond with the addition of the Kolekto team," said Gerard (Gerry) Szatvanyi, CEO of OSF Digital. "The acquisition of Kolekto will bring us a team of highly experienced and talented CRM professionals to drive innovative Salesforce multi-cloud solutions to better serve our customers in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, energy, transportation, and financial services."

OSF Digital, an award-winning digital transformation company with over 1,000 Salesforce certifications, is committed to driving digital transformation for its customers. The firm's deep industry expertise enables it to identify a client's unique requirements and launch innovative solutions to specific markets and industry verticals.

"We are excited to execute Kolekto's internationalization strategy with a company with the same values and mission as OSF Digital and look forward to joining the dynamic global team at OSF Digital," said Carlos Vicente, Founder, Co-CEO and Director of Business & Marketing at Kolekto. "Joining a leading digital transformation company will maximize the reach of our innovative products and services while continuing to serve our valued customers in Latin America," said Hugo Medrado Co-CEO, Technology & Services Director. OSF Digital now has over 2000 employees and 49 offices worldwide. With over 1,000 global clients, OSF Digital has served several businesses with offices in the Latin America region, including Fanalca, La Polar, COMPAÑIAS CIC S.A., and many others.

In the past 11 months, OSF Digital acquired Adept Group , Relation1 , Werise , Paladin Group , FitForCommerce , Datarati, and netnomics.

In late 2021, OSF Digital invested in Teia Labs, an AI company based in Brazil.

To learn more about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

About OSF Digital

OSF Digital is a global commerce and digital transformation leader with expertise in connecting technology and strategy to drive business goals. With expert status in B2C and B2B commerce and several Salesforce awards for multi-cloud innovation, OSF Digital seamlessly guides enterprises through their entire digital transformation journey. With customers in various industries around the globe, OSF Digital provides personal attention and the highest level of connection with a local presence throughout North America, Latin America, APAC, and EMEA. For more information about OSF Digital, visit: osf.digital.

Salesforce, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Experience Cloud, and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

All trademarks and trade names mentioned herein are the properties of their respective holders and hereby acknowledged.

View original content:

SOURCE OSF Digital