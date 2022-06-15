The Everything Bagel Flavor You Love: Einstein Bros.® Bagels & B&G Foods Expands Retailer Availability of Seasoning to Grocery Stores Nationwide

America's Neighborhood Bagel Shop Now Offering its Signature Everything Bagel Seasoning Blend at Retailers Nationwide To Jazz Up Home-Cooked Dishes

LAKEWOOD, Colo., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a successful launch at club retail locations in late 2021, Einstein Bros.® Bagels is launching its popular Everything Bagel Seasoning in partnership with B&G Foods in grocery stores nationwide. Einstein Bros. Everything Bagel seasoning will be available later this month at over 5000 stores throughout the U.S.

The Everything Bagel, a top seller for Einstein Bros., features a signature everything seasoning blend made of sesame seeds, dried onion, dried garlic, salt and poppy seeds. Now, the beloved bagel seasoning can be used on virtually any savory dish to add crowd-pleasing pizzaz to your meal.

"When it comes to Einstein Bros. Everything Bagel Seasoning, we all know it's great on avocado toast and fried eggs, but we encourage you to go beyond breakfast," says Chef Chad Thompson, head of culinary innovation, Einstein Bros. Bagels. "A few sprinkles can significantly elevate the flavor of any dish, including grilled salmon, mac and cheese, creamy soups, grits, salads and vegetables."

The expansion of the seasoning line follows the increased distribution of the brand's popular Take & Toast bagels as more consumers crave the fresh flavors of Einstein Bros. Bagels from home.

For more information, visit www.einsteinbros.com and http://www.bgfoods.com/einsteinbros.

About Einstein Bros.® Bagels

Einstein Bros.® Bagels is a neighborhood bakery known for endless combinations of fresh-baked bagels and premium double-whipped cream cheese shmear. Also serving a variety of breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, coffee, espresso, sweets and catering, Einstein Bros.® Bagels has 690 locations throughout the United States. Einstein Bros.® Bagels is part of Panera Brands, one of the nation's largest fast casual restaurant companies, comprised of Panera Bread®, Caribou Coffee® and Einstein Bros.® Bagels. To learn more, visit www.einsteinbros.com .

About B&G Foods, Inc.

Based in Parsippany, New Jersey, B&G Foods and its subsidiaries manufacture, sell and distribute high-quality, branded shelf-stable and frozen foods across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico. With B&G Foods' diverse portfolio of more than 50 brands you know and love, including Back to Nature, B&G, B&M, Bear Creek, Cream of Wheat, Crisco, Dash, Green Giant, Las Palmas, Le Sueur, Mama Mary's, Maple Grove Farms, New York Style, Ortega, Polaner, Spice Islands and Victoria, there's a little something for everyone. For more information about B&G Foods and its brands, please visit www.bgfoods.com.

