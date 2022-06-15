GPA Midstream, GPSA announce midstream safety award winners

TULSA, Okla., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The GPA Midstream Association and affiliated suppliers association GPSA announce midstream industry award recipients for their outstanding 2021 safety performances.

"People – our employees, families and neighbors that live and work in the communities in which we operate – are the foundation behind the midstream industry's steadfast commitment to safety in all that we do," said Joel Moxley, GPA Midstream President and CEO, and GPSA's CEO. "Both associations are dedicated to ongoing safety improvement through transparency in reporting and by building upon member companies' exceptional safety programs and performance history. It's an honor to recognize these award recipients who lead by example."

GPA Midstream Safety Awards

The four GPA Midstream award divisions are determined by workhours, ranging from less than 50,000 to more than one million, for both United States and international companies.

Workhours are specific to midstream operations, including gathering, compression, treating, processing, marketing and storage of natural gas, as well as fractionation, transportation, storage and marketing of natural gas liquids.

The top two entries in each division are selected according to lowest total cases incidence rate, lowest fatalities plus lost workdays incidence rate, and highest number of operational workhours reported.

For 2021, GPA Midstream companies submitted safety statistics for nearly 70 million workhours, which covers activities of more than 30,000 operational employees.

The GPA Midstream safety award winners are:

Division I (1 million or more midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Boardwalk Louisiana Midstream

2nd Place - Enterprise Products

International

1st Place - Bahrain National Gas Co.

2nd Place - Saudi Aramco

Division II (200,000 - 999,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Phillips 66

2nd Place - Cameron LNG

International

1st Place - Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd.

Division III (50,000 - 199,999 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Superior Pipeline Co.

2nd Place - Red Cedar Gathering

Division IV (less than 50,000 midstream operational workhours)

United States

1st Place - Pinnacle Midstream II

2nd Place - Aka Energy Group

Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement

EnLink Midstream is recipient of the GPA Midstream Chairman's Award for Safety Improvement, recognized for notably improving its safety performance over the three-year period from 2019 to 2021.

GPSA Safety Awards

GPSA safety awards are based on each company's 2021 Occupational Safety and Health Administration records and a three-year history of active programs promoting safety and displaying safety improvement. The GPSA safety award winners are:

Applied Control

Archrock

Audubon Engineering Company

Barry D. Payne & Associates - Mangan, Inc.

Galileo Technologies Corporation

Jasper Ventures

New Industries

NTACT Operations

Prime Controls

S2W Contracting

Transcend Solutions

Perfect Record Awards

GPA Midstream also recognizes members with no lost time incidents in 2021 through the association's Perfect Record Award. Congratulations to the following Perfect Record Award recipients:

Aka Energy Group

Aux Sable Liquid Products

Bahrain National Gas Co.

Cameron LNG

Canes Midstream

Carrera Gas Companies

ConocoPhillips

Howard Midstream Energy Partners

Intensity Midstream

Iron Horse Midstream

Kinetik

Lucid Energy

Meritage Midstream Services

Mustang Gas Products

Phillips 66

Pinnacle Midstream II

Plains All American

Red Cedar Gathering Co.

Salt Creek Midstream

Superior Pipeline Co.

United Gas Derivatives Co.

GPA Midstream Association has served the U.S. energy industry since 1921 and represents corporate members engaged in a wide variety of services that move vital energy products such as natural gas, natural gas liquids, refined products, and crude oil from production areas to markets across the United States. The association's mission is to responsibly serve and represent the midstream energy industry with collaborative expertise, safety and advocacy through its member companies and staff, focused on sustainability, to the benefit of all. For more information, visit GPAMidstream.org.

GPSA is GPA Midstream's affiliated association representing companies engaged in meeting the service and supply needs of the midstream industry. An elected board of directors establishes policies and directs GPSA activities. The association shares a small staff within GPA Midstream's office in Tulsa, Okla. For more information, visit GPSAmidstreamsuppliers.org.

