BETHUNE-COOKMAN UNIVERSITY NAMES DR. LAWRENCE M. DRAKE II INTERIM PRESIDENT

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Trustees of Bethune-Cookman University (B-CE) has elected Dr. Lawrence ("Larry") M. Drake II as Interim President effective immediately. The election of Dr. Drake follows the University's announcement on June 8 that outgoing Interim President Hiram C. Powell decided to retire.

Dr. Drake currently serves as Dean of B-CU's College of Business & Entrepreneurship (CBE) and has been instrumental in designing and co-sponsoring the University's strategic review process, "Re-Imagining B-CU: Now, Next and Beyond." Dr. Drake will continue to serve as Dean of CBE.

"Bethune-Cookman University is looking to the future. As a result, we must transform our beloved university to meet the changing needs of our students. Dr. Larry Drake has the academic experience, leadership skills, financial expertise, and inspired vision to move us forward," said Board Chair Belvin Perry, Jr. "We've all been impressed by the changes Dr. Drake is making at CBE and the strategic, inclusive approach he is taking to 'Re-Imagining B-CU.' Dr.

Drake will drive our transformation while we search for our next president. The Board has made a thoughtful, deliberate, and inspired choice in selecting Dr. Drake."

"I am deeply grateful to the Board for the opportunity to help advance Dr. Bethune's incredible legacy into the 21st century," Dr. Drake said. "The truth is, we don't have a minute to waste, so I pledge to give everything I have to advance our vital mission. With 'Re-Imagining B-CU' as our North Star, my priorities are the four pillars of every successful university – financial health, faculty excellence, student outcomes and community partnership."

As announced on April 22, the Board is undertaking a thorough and inclusive search process among a diverse pool of qualified candidates to select the University's eighth president. While that search is underway, the Board continues to honor its fiduciary responsibility to ensure the University has the right leader for the challenges and opportunities it faces today.

About Bethune-Cookman University (B-CU)

Mary McLeod Bethune founded the Daytona Educational and Industrial Training School for Negro Girls in 1904. In 1923, it became a co-ed high school as a result of a merger with Cookman Institute of Jacksonville, Fla. One year later, the school became affiliated with the United Methodist Church, evolved into a junior college by 1931 and became known as Bethune-Cookman College. In 1941, the Florida State Department of Education approved a four-year baccalaureate program offering liberal arts and teacher education. On Feb. 14, 2007, the Board of Trustees approved a name change to Bethune-Cookman University.

