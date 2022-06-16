CFP Board Center for Financial Planning Surpasses $1 Million in Scholarship Funding

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning ("Center") announced today that it has reached a major milestone this month, awarding more than $1 million in scholarships since the launch of its first scholarship program in 2016. Supported by the generous donations of sponsors and donors, the Center's scholarship programs assist individuals with completing the education and exam requirements for CFP® certification.

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Certified Financial Planner Boa) (PRNewswire)

"I'd like to thank the individuals and corporations that are helping fund the development of a new generation of CFP® professionals," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "These scholarships have become an essential component in helping us realize our goal of creating a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession."

The $1 million milestone brings the Center to a total of 225 scholarships awarded, with most awards focused on students from populations underrepresented in the financial planning profession. As part of its recently concluded spring 2022 scholarship cycle, the Center issued 45 new scholarships, valued at more than $200,000, among seven different scholarship programs. The Center currently administers 13 different scholarship programs, launched jointly with sponsors and donors. Three new scholarship programs were launched in 2022:

"Helping to fund the continuing financial education of those aspiring to become CFP® professionals is a key part of the Center's mission," said Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE. "The Center's scholarships play a critical role in building the profession's talent pipeline and advancing workforce diversity."

In 2021, the Center presented 80 new scholarship awards in 2021 (an increase of 67% from 48 awards in 2020) — a new single-year record — by awarding more than $300,000 to recipients (an increase of 50% from more than $200,000 awarded in 2020).

For more information on the Center's scholarships, eligibility and submission requirements, and how to apply — visit CFP.net/Scholarships. The need for scholarships is much greater than the number of available awards. Organizations and individuals interested in establishing a named scholarship program through the Center can contact Eddy Demirovic, CFP Board's Director of Talent Pipeline, at edemirovic@cfpboard.org.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge.

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is a professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by more than 93,000 people in the United States.



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.