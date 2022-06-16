CycurID Puts Privacy Control in Consumers' Hands with imme: A New Game-changing Digital Identity Management and Privacy App

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CycurID Technologies Ltd. is proud to introduce imme™ (pronounced "I'm Me"), a revolutionary new app that puts the power of reusable personal identity management in consumers' hands.

From the company that modernized B2B digital identity management solutions that go well beyond standard Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification protocols, imme™ gives consumers and web users the ability to withhold their personal data from third parties when accessing online services.

With security breaches, data leaks and identity theft consistently on the rise, consumers and web users are at risk each time they share their personal information, financial credentials and passwords.

"For far too long, we've simply accepted that giving away our personal information — and assuming the risk of identity theft — is our only option when transacting online," says Gord Jessop, imme™ Co-Founder. "That's not acceptable, and it's no longer true. imme™ represents a revolutionary new way to manage personal information and identity in a reusable manner."

imme's™ proprietary, secure, closed loop and encrypted identity verification and privacy app makes it possible for consumers to set up a social profile, manage crypto funds or make a doctor's appointment without sharing any, or minimal, amounts of personal information.

Powered by technologies such as liveness detection and facial AI recognition, imme™ is able to verify users' identity once without storing their information on third-party servers. The verification process removes the potential for data leaks and identity theft by authenticating user ID without sharing it with third parties or using manual review processes, keeping it in consumers' control while giving businesses the verification they require.

Once verified, users can access online accounts by scanning a QR code with the imme™ app, instead of using a password, uploading their documents or transacting with a credit card number.

"Regulatory bodies, businesses and other participants in the identity space have simply added layers of technology onto archaic thought processes," Jessop says. "Unfortunately, this approach has not been successful in resolving many of the issues plaguing the online environment. If they were successful, data leaks and hacks would not be at an all time high."

For more information about CycurID's complete suite of identity solutions, visit our corporate website https://cycurid.com or contact us through our contact page here. Learn more about imme™ at imme.io.

No Offer or Solicitation. This press release shall not constitute a solicitation of a proxy, consent, or authorization with respect to any securities or in respect of the proposed business combination. This press release shall also not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any provinces, states or jurisdictions in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About

CycurID Technologies Ltd is a privately held personal identity management and security software developer based in Vancouver, British Columbia. CycurID™ (pronounced "Secure ID") has developed proprietary patent pending identity management and privacy software which is available via its consumer app imme™ (pronounced I'm me). CycurID™ is registered with the Chamber of Commerce, Better Business Bureau, WorkSafe BC and with FINTRAC as Money Service Business (MSB). CycurID™ and imme™ are Registered Trademarks of CycurID Technologies Ltd.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements including without limitation, expected growth and success of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include regulatory actions, market prices, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates, and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions or other factors should change.

CycurID Logo (CNW Group/CycurID Technologies Ltd.) (PRNewswire)

