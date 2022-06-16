Digi-Key Electronics Highlights Leading Products at Embedded World 2022

Visit booth 4A-633 for interactive technical demos, giveaways and more

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it will attend embedded world 2022, June 21-23, in Nuremberg, Germany.

embedded world attendees should plan to visit Digi-Key's booth #4A-633 for live, interactive technical demonstrations, as well as several games and giveaways. Attendees can enter daily high-end prize giveaways from Digi-Key, which include a 3D printer, portable electronics toolkit, a variety of products curated by Digi-Key's engineering team, and a Digi-Key high-end swag box. There will also be hourly "instant winners" of prizes throughout each day, so be sure to stop by the Digi-Key booth to enter. Booth visitors can also take a break from the event by grabbing a coffee at the sponsored Digi-Key Café.

Throughout the show, Digi-Key will also be recording interviews with top suppliers in the Digi-Key Video Studio, featuring the latest products and technology from more than 20 leading manufacturers.

"We are very excited to return to embedded world this year to highlight some of the most innovative products from our top suppliers," said Hermann Reiter, senior director, global strategic business development & supplier management at Digi-Key. "Everything we showcase at embedded world speaks to the ecosystem of Digi-Key, from the range in new products from top manufacturers to onsite support staff showcasing our digital tools. We're looking forward to being back in person to connect with our valued customers and supplier partners and anticipate many great discussions about the future of embedded-system technologies."

Now in its 20th year, embedded world brings together experts from all areas of research and fields of applications for embedded systems and distributed intelligence. To learn more about embedded world, visit www.embedded-world.de/en.

Attendees can visit Digi-Key at booth #4A-633. For more information about Digi-Key and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

