Interface Launches New Website

Refreshed Site Enhances Customer Journey and Experience; Enables User-Friendly Flooring Specification and Design

ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface®, a worldwide commercial flooring company and global leader in sustainability, today announced the launch of its new website, Interface.com. The new website offers an improved digital experience for customers with a sleek, modern look and feel that mirrors the brand, bringing materials and products to life in a digital format.

"The digital experience is more important than ever to our current and prospective customers," explained Lisa King, Chief Innovation Officer at Interface. "A trend that was accelerated by the global pandemic, designers and architects want easy-to-use digital tools to help them visualize and create unique spaces, as well as find design inspiration and ideas. We knew we needed to transform our website experience to align with how our customers are currently engaging with us online. Our redesign aims to create an unparalleled digital experience that enhances the design process, making it easier for our customers to do business with us."

To develop and launch the new web experience, Interface consulted with external and internal audiences globally about specific pain points and preferences when navigating a product site. The result is a refreshed web presence that reflects Interface and showcases its innovation and leadership in product design and sustainability, as well as its customer commitment.

With this new site, Interface also updated specific pages to make it easier for customers and visitors to understand how design and sustainability are at the core of the company. The manufacturer is making it easier to learn about its history, sustainability journey, and innovations in a single place. Ultimately, this helps customers and partners determine if their goals, objectives, and values align with Interface and its offerings.

Customer-Focused Design

With an enhanced design, and improved functionality and user experience, it is simple for site visitors to explore the Interface product portfolio and imagery for both design inspiration and purchasing decisions on the new website.

In addition, new merchandising pages bring the Interface brand to life in the digital space, providing customers with the right information at the right time as they make their design and specification decisions. The website includes a more integrated approach to sharing design and assets – like videos, project galleries, and palettes – for trend inspiration and perspectives.

The refreshed site also includes the modernization of the Floor Design Tool, which makes flooring design more straightforward and intuitive. The upgraded tool is more robust and user-friendly, which is something customers specifically asked for when Interface gathered feedback.

Global Launch

The new Interface.com is currently live in the U.S. and is expected to launch globally in 2022.

To explore the new website, visit www.interface.com.

