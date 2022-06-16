Philanthropy cards a hole-in-one for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital during FedEx St. Jude Championship

MEMPHIS, Tenn., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The greatest week for Memphis golf – the FedEx St. Jude Championship – is coming this August for a global event that doesn't just feature exciting competition, but also shares a philanthropic purpose around raising funds to support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Finding cures. Saving children.®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Logo (PRNewsfoto/St. Jude Children's Research) (PRNewswire)

During a preview event at TPC Southwind today, FedEx St. Jude Championship tournament officials announced a charitable impact figure of over $8.6 million was generated for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital from the 2021 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Since 1970, Memphis' PGA TOUR stop has raised more than $60 million in charitable impact funds for St. Jude.

Here is what event attendees and viewers can expect when 125 of the best professional golfers from around the world descend on the hometown of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital for the inaugural FedEx St. Jude Championship, the first event in the 2022 FedExCup Playoffs, a series of three events over the month of August that determine the FedExCup champion.

St. Jude kids on the course

St. Jude patients will have a major presence at the event, interacting with professional golfers and greeting the final group on hole 18. PGA Tour professionals often visit the St. Jude campus while in Memphis, spend time with St. Jude patient families and maintain these new friendships throughout the year. Expect to see old friendships reconnect and new friendships develop as these 125 players will have the chance to interact with St. Jude kids throughout the week.

A global theme for patient art

Art is an important part of therapy for St. Jude patients and a tournament staple. Visitors and viewers around the world will see creations from St. Jude kids front and center throughout the tournament. From caddie bibs to TaylorMade driver covers all the way to FootJoy® shoes worn by sponsored athletes, this year, art will take on a global focus with art from several kids showcasing the importance of research and treatment to help kids in the U.S. and around the world.

A FedEx aircraft named for a St. Jude patient

For the 10th year in a row, a FedEx Cessna Caravan will be named for a St. Jude patient who is the child or grandchild of a FedEx team member as part of the FedEx Purple Eagle program. A special event is planned for 11 a.m. CT, Wednesday, Aug. 10, at TPC Southwind to honor the patient family, unveil the newly named aircraft and celebrate 10 years of the program.

An auction – and concert – for a cause

A charity auction will remain open online from August 3-10 and include a variety of travel, entertainment and experience items for bidders who want to support the mission of St. Jude. The auction comes to a close during the 2022 St. Jude JAM, a fundraising concert for event sponsors at Memphis Botanic Garden with special musical guests. One of the most coveted items is a custom replica 1965 Shelby Cobra, built by a team of FedEx pilots with support from Factory Five Racing.

Because of fundraising events like the FedEx St. Jude Championship and the generosity of millions of donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food so they can focus on helping their child live. The support of generous donors and partners also enables St. Jude to press ahead with its historic six-year, $12.9 billion strategic plan. Part of this plan will triple its global investment so St. Jude can impact more of the 400,000 kids around the world with cancer each year.

U.S. News & World Report ranks St. Jude as an outstanding pediatric cancer hospital.

For more information visit stjude.org and follow @StJude on social media.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ALSAC/St. Jude Children's Research Hospital