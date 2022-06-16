Strata Oncology Senior Vice President of Clinical Development Kat Kwiatkowski to Participate in Two Panels at Precision Medicine World Conference

Strata Oncology Senior Vice President of Clinical Development Kat Kwiatkowski to Participate in Two Panels at Precision Medicine World Conference

Expert panels to examine collaborative solutions in biomarker testing

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Strata Oncology, Inc., a next-generation precision oncology company enabling smarter and earlier cancer treatment, today announced that its Senior Vice President of Clinical Development Kat Kwiatkowski, Ph.D., will participate in two panel discussions at the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) 2022, being held live from June 28-30 in Santa Clara, CA.

Kat Kwiatkowski, PhD Senior Vice President of Clinical Development (PRNewswire)

Details of the panels are as follows:

Title: Dismantling Barriers to Biomarker Testing Through Collaboration

Time: Tuesday, June 28 at 9:00 AM pacific time

Participants: Omar Perez , Ph.D., Head of Medical Diagnostics, U.S. Medical Affairs Oncology, AstraZeneca; Kat Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Strata Oncology; Jenn Higgins , Vice President, Public Affairs, Guardant Health; Nikki Martin , Director, Precision Medicine Initiatives, LUNGevity Foundation; Laura J. van't Veer, Ph.D., Professor of Laboratory Medicine, University of California San Francisco

Title: Immuno-oncology Biomarkers for Predicting Drug Efficacy

Time: Tuesday, June 28 at 11:30 AM pacific time

Participants: Ronnie Andrews , President and CEO, OncoCyte; Kat Kwiatkowski, Ph.D. Senior Vice President of Clinical Development, Strata Oncology; Paul Billings , M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FACMGG, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Biological Dynamics

Recordings of the panels will be available afterwards. For more information, visit https://www.pmwcintl.com.

About Precision Medicine World Conference

Since 2009, the Precision Medicine World Conference (PMWC) has served as the global forum of information, innovation and inspiration for those who dedicate their work to turning the promise of precision medicine into a standard of care reality in the clinic. Partnering with world-class medical luminaries, Stanford, UCSF, Duke, UPMC, and the University of Michigan, PWMC has gathered those from industry, medicine, healthcare, and government to showcase what is possible to achieve, examine the challenges still to conquer, and to provide an environment that engenders collaboration. See past speakers: https://www.pmwcintl.com/previous-speakers/

About Strata Oncology



Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Media Inquiries:

Kyle Evans

(646) 277-1295

Kyle.evans@westwicke.com

Strata Oncology logo (PRNewsfoto/Strata Oncology, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strata Oncology, Inc.