W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend to $1.059 per Share

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- W. P. Carey Inc. (W. P. Carey, NYSE: WPC) reported today that its Board of Directors increased its quarterly cash dividend to $1.059 per share, equivalent to an annualized dividend rate of $4.24 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022 to stockholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

W. P. Carey Inc. ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $22 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally critical commercial real estate that includes 1,336 net lease properties covering approximately 157 million square feet as of March 31, 2022. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

