Zeus Living Launches in Utah, Bringing New Homes Under Management

OREM, Utah, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeus Living , a leading property management and hospitality platform, today announced its entrance into Utah, adding 13 properties in the state to its portfolio. The units range from one bedroom to three bedrooms, and are located in the Provo-Orem region — ranked among the top 10 fastest-growing metros in the nation by the U.S. Census Bureau . Historically, Zeus Living has had the greatest density in major U.S. cities, but is making moves to further diversify its inventory of managed homes in mid-size and emerging metros, suburban markets, and popular vacation destinations.

Zeus Living looks after homes that can be rented for 30 days or longer, providing full-service property management and 24/7 support to both owners and residents. The company recently achieved a quarter of a billion dollars in lifetime revenue, and continues to expand throughout the U.S. Utah is the newest state to be added to Zeus Living's portfolio, and the company expects to grow in Provo-Orem, Salt Lake City, and beyond in the coming months.

"It's an exciting time to launch operations in the beautiful state of Utah," said Kulveer Taggar, CEO and Co-Founder of Zeus Living. "Since early on in the pandemic, we've seen strong demand in destinations like Provo-Orem that offer easy access to outdoor adventure, a booming local economy, and close proximity to innovative tech companies. The region has something for everyone, whether you're entrepreneurial-minded and looking to build a meaningful long-term career, or just enjoying an extended stay in an unbeatable setting near Utah Lake State Park. We look forward to caring for new residents and partnering with more people who own homes in the area."

Recently, Zeus Living commissioned a study of more than 1,700 Americans who work remotely, and found that 67% would consider living in a new city in 2022, while 48% reported being more likely to book an extended stay now compared to pre-pandemic times. Simultaneously, Zeus Living has maintained greater than 85% occupancy and experienced increasing search volumes this year, further demonstrating the rising demand for flexible rentals throughout the U.S.

