NEW DAY. NEW DU. THE DUSABLE MUSEUM ANNOUNCES NEW NAME AND REFRESHED BRANDING

Organization enters new era as The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center;

Celebrating with free admission and activities for visitors on Juneteenth Weekend, June 18-19

CHICAGO, June 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than 60 years, the nation's first independent museum of Black history today unveiled a new name and new visual identity: The DuSable Museum of African American History is entering a new era as The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center. The new name reaffirms the historic organization's commitment to educating all people about Black history, culture and experience, and to recognize the global connections and cultures of Black people across the diaspora.

"This is a tremendous moment for The DuSable – we don't just preserve history, we make it, too."

The new name includes a new logo, visual identity and iconography for The DuSable Museum. The organization unveiled their new name and new look with refreshed signage and banners around the museum property in the historic Washington Park neighborhood in Chicago. The museum is also revamping its website to incorporate the new name and branding on launch day.

"While The DuSable is an iconic and historical institution, we're also constantly evolving to reach new audiences here at home and across the world," said Perri Irmer, President and CEO of The DuSable Museum. "Our new name and new visual identity further reinforce our founder's commitment to preserve and promote Black history, art and culture, and to educate and inform our visitors, especially during these challenging times. This is a tremendous moment for The DuSable – we don't just preserve history, we make it, too."

The new name and rebranding are supported with a new brand campaign that encourages the public to explore The DuSable by turning "Du." into a call to action.

"The new campaign helps drive everyone to celebrate Black history through action and interaction at the museum," said Dr. Kim L. Dulaney, Vice President of Education and Programs at The DuSable. "We welcome the public to take advantage of our vast educational resources to learn more about the remarkable achievements and countless contributions of Black people."

The museum is offering free admission all weekend, June 18-19. In addition to the rebranding celebration on Saturday, June 18, The DuSable Museum is inviting the public to celebrate the awareness of Freedom Day, and to consider the historic and continuing progress toward full equality at their Juneteenth BBQ and Block Party hosted in partnership with Chance the Rapper on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT.

For more details on The DuSable's Juneteenth weekend festivities and other upcoming events and exhibits, visit www.dusablemuseum.org or on Facebook @dusablemuseum.

About The DuSable Museum

The DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center, a Smithsonian affiliate, is the nation's first independent museum dedicated to the collection, preservation and study of the history and culture of Africans Americans and people of African descent. For more, visit www.dusablemuseum.org and follow @dusablemuseum.

