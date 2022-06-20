Primestor Development Excited to Welcome Leading National Retailer as its Evermont Anchor Retail Tenant

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primestor Development is pleased to announce and welcome Target as the anchor retail tenant of the mixed-use development, Evermont, to support the reinvigoration of 4.2 acres of what has been vacant land for over 30 years at the intersection of Vermont and Manchester Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Primestor Development (PRNewswire)

Target will cover 40,000 sq ft of the mixed-use development and will be positioned next to 180 affordable homes for seniors and families, and retail stores, a landscaped public transit plaza, a Metro training facility, plus improved pedestrian and cycling connections to other community facilities; addressing the needs of a neighborhood that has been historically marginalized and underserved of resources.

"We are proud to welcome Target to Evermont where they will provide permanent jobs and strategic partnerships to uplift local small businesses. Target is coming to the table ready to learn, innovate, and build with our local community partners to ensure that this location is helping to meet the neighborhood need for access to healthy foods along with job opportunities." – Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Chair, Holly J. Mitchell, representing the Second District.

The Evermont project will support the community with an estimated 155 full-time jobs, and during the construction of Evermont itself, provide an estimated 120 new job and training opportunities for the local workforce. Evermont is located along the Vermont Corridor and is home to the second busiest transit stop in the entire L.A. Metro system, making it accessible to many surrounding communities. Target will be located at 8500 S Vermont Ave LA, CA 90044.

Arturo Sneider, CEO, Primestor – " At the heart of this dynamic and proud community, with Target as its anchor, Evermont will provide essential services, stimulate the local economy by creating local jobs, facilitating workforce development, connecting public transportation and sponsoring year-round activities for its residents."

Since 2018, Primestor has engaged with the community to create a shared vision for the site, including its name: "Evermont." The name was chosen to honor the evolving legacy of South Los Angeles and celebrate a future of new possibilities. The build-out commenced earlier this year with the development of SEED LA, a public boarding school. Construction at Evermont is anticipated to be complete in 2024.

For more information on Evermont, visit www.evermontsouthla.com follow on social media @evermontsouthla on Instagram and Facebook, or contact Community Outreach Director, Claudia Cardenas at ccardenas@primestor.com

About Holly J. Mitchell , Supervisor District 2:

Supervisor Holly J. Mitchell currently serves as Chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. As the daughter of parents who were public servants and a third-generation Angeleno, Mitchell leads with a deep understanding of the vital safety net LA County provides to millions of families and is committed to ensuring that all residents can thrive.

About Primestor:

Culver City-based Primestor Development, is a purpose-driven developer with a mission to unite, empower, and inspire communities to achieve their highest potential. Established in 1991, Primestor has become a retail sector leader that focuses on leasing, property management, development, construction management, rehabilitation, and acquisitions.

Media Contact:

Shajira Hope

323.806.3235

SHope@primestor.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Primestor Development