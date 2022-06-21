Rapidtek and Amarisoft team up to showcase the momentum of the Next Generation RF Test at the International Microwave Symposium

TAIPEI, Taiwan, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), the leading Taiwanese AESA (Active Electric Scan Antenna) designer and RF testing solution provider, participates in the 2022 International Microwave Symposium at Booth No. 4095 on June 21st through June 23rd in Denver, Colorado.

From left, Ling Wang, Sales Manager of Rapidtek; Adrian Tien, Managing Director of Rapidtek; Alex Chou, CTO of Rapidtek; and Sean Lee, Sales Manager of Rapidtek, attend the IMS 2022 in Denver, CO. (PRNewswire)

During the full week of the event, including technical paper presentations, Dr. Alex Chou, Chief Technology Officer, will be presenting a paper titled "A 1024-Element Ku-Band SATCOM Phased-Array Transmitter With 39.2-dBW EIRP and ± 53o Beam Scanning" in the Th02F-6 Technical Session on June 23rd at 10:10 am MST.

Rapidtek lively showing the next-generation test solution with strategic partner Amarisoft, a provider of affordable and high-quality 4G/5G testers to the wireless industry.

"We are delighted to demonstrate the innovated test solution with our strategic partner, Amarisoft, to joint-force catch up with the momentum of the Next Generation RF Test," said Arthur Wang, founder and CEO of Rapidtek. The test solution is using Rapidtek's UDC Modules and accessories with AMARI Callbox. It can provide the customers with instant and cost-effective test methodology in the next generation of seamlessly connected life with different requirements of bands.

The idea of the next-generation test solution is to generate a Sub-6G baseband signal through AMARI Callbox and go with the key joint-developed UDC system to generate the 6GHz~48GHz mmWave communication test frequency bands, it can achieve Ku Band, Ka Band, n257~n262 test frequency band and signaling control. The EVM results can reach high performance with -40dB (typ.) and also completed lots of 3GPP standard communication test verifications, wide covering WiFi 6E/7, 5G FR2, B5G and by end of 2022 we will make the availability up to 90GHz to fulfill the ADAS/6G application as well.

AMARI Callbox is the ideal solution for testing 5G NSA and SA, LTE, LTE-M, and NB-IoT devices. It acts as a 3GPP compliant eNB/gNB and EPC/5GC allowing functional and performance testing. "Both AMARI Callbox Advanced and AMARI Callbox Ultimate support now 5G-NR mmWave thanks to external Up-Down Converters from our partners," said Marouan Benabdellah-Chaouni, Director Of Sales And Marketing of Amarisoft.

About Rapidtek

Rapidtek Technologies Inc. (Rapidtek), a company have extensive experience in RF test solutions for years and has been approved and qualified by global famous customers, has a strategic vision "From Production to Product, From Giga to Tera", never stop helping customers heading to next communication era, we can do AESA RF FEM(front end modules) design and RF systems like LEO user terminals and communication payload, also MP(mass production) RF tests(conductive/OTA) solution, offering the premium-quality and competitive products range up to 110GHz, for more information, please visit www.rapidtek.net, let us surprise you and create a better tomorrow for human together.

About Amarisoft

Founded in 2012, Amarisoft is a non-conventional software company dedicated to the telecoms industry. Delicate to work on helping companies of all sizes to become players in mobile networks of existing and next generations. From research, proof-of-concept, testing, product manufacturing, industrialization, and maintenance. Amarisoft ecosystem of partners and integrators is guaranteeing success for your wireless mobile project. With more than 900 customers all over the world, Amarisoft is the ideal partner for your LTE and NR solution, from the lab to the field. For more information, please visit https://www.amarisoft.com/

