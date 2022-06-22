Bayer Runs Out of Appeals at US Supreme Court as Thousands of Cancer Lawsuits Await over Roundup Herbicide

Fears Nachawati trial lawyers gearing up for next Roundup cancer trial in August

WASHINGTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bayer has run out of appeals over a $25 million jury verdict for a California man who developed cancer after using Roundup weedkiller. The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for thousands of pending lawsuits on behalf of people who developed cancer after exposure to the herbicide, said trial lawyer Majed Nachawati.

"The Supreme Court has spoken loud and clear," said Mr. Nachawati, whose Dallas-based firm represents more than 5,000 cancer victims in litigation against the global chemical giant which owns Monsanto, the maker of Roundup.

"Bayer and Monsanto cannot shirk responsibility to those who have been harmed by this cancer-causing weedkiller. This important decision means cancer victims can have their day in court, and Bayer Monsanto has reached the end of the line in efforts to stall and delay justice."

The Supreme Court's rejection of Bayer's appeal was the second setback in recent days for Bayer (OTCMKTS: BAYZF, BAYRY). On June 17, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the Environmental Protection Agency to re-examine the cancer risks associated with Roundup's active ingredient, glyphosate.

"Bayer and Monsanto have been using their armies of corporate lawyers and lobbyists to avoid accountability for too long," said Mr. Nachawati. "They can't hide from justice and the cancer victims who deserve answers. It's past time for this global chemical giant to stop playing games with people's lives."

Mr. Nachawati and the Fears Nachawati law firm are gearing up for the next trial on behalf of Roundup cancer victims in early August in state court in St. Louis, Missouri. Mr. Nachawati has been an outspoken voice against Monsanto's attempts to circumvent the settlements of thousands of related lawsuits consolidated in multidistrict litigation in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.

Three bellwether trials have produced multimillion-dollar verdicts, finding that exposure to the herbicide caused cancer. All three verdicts have been affirmed on appeal. A $25 million verdict for California resident Edwin Hardeman is the case that Bayer unsuccessfully appealed to the Supreme Court.

The multidistrict litigation is In re: Bayer Roundup Products Liability Litigation, case number 3:16-md-02741.

Mr. Nachawati represents individuals in mass tort litigation, businesses and governmental entities in contingent litigation and individual victims in complex personal injury litigation. The Fears Nachawati law firm is one of the largest and most diverse products liability law firms in the nation. The firm is ranked No. 1 nationally in products liability filings in federal court over the past three years, according to Lex Machina. For more information visit https://www.fnlawfirm.com.

