FLX Networks Announces Invesco Has Joined Platform

Global investment firm selects FLX to complement its omnichannel engagement strategy

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks, the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, proudly announces the addition of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ) to its platform. The global independent investment management firm will leverage FLX's Community Page & Data Vault – additive measures to the existing efforts of a firm known for being at the forefront of modern advisor engagement.

FLX Networks (PRNewswire)

"Invesco's membership underscores that our modern yet simple sales enablement tool resonates with managers of all sizes," said Brian Moran, FLX Networks Founder & CEO. "We're honored to welcome one of the world's largest and most respected firms as we passionately pursue a modernized engagement experience between asset managers and investment gatekeepers and advisors."

Since its founding in December 2019, FLX has partnered with asset managers, wealth management firms, and numerous strategic partners to provide a modernized network focused on smart solutions and efficiencies that streamline and improve the engagement experience between these entities. With nearly 60 managers on the platform and representing over $2T in combined AUM, the company has been recognized as a pioneer by both the industry and peers.

FLX Networks revolutionizes engagement for asset and wealth management firms and financial advisors. FLX community members access thought leadership, investment ideas, business resources, and industry connectivity in one centralized destination, delivering productivity, savings, and growth.

SOURCE FLX Networks