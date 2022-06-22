Nature Made® Wellblends™ Announces Unique New Partnership with The Home Edit

Wellblends™ Teams Up with The Home Edit Founders for New Campaign - "Life Calls for Wellblends" - to Highlight the Importance of Balancing Sleep, Stress, and Immune Health

WEST HILLS, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nature Made® Wellblends™ kicked off a partnership with home organization experts, and stars of the hit Netflix series Get Organized with The Home Edit, Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, to help inspire people to optimize their wellness routines and keep stress, sleep and immune health in balance. Nature Made®—the leading vitamin and supplement brand providing quality, science-backed solutions for more than 50 years—launched Wellblends™ earlier this year, as a complete line of 13 scientifically curated blends that support the complex interplay between sleep, stress and immune health†. The new line of products is available at major retailers across the country as well as on www.naturemade.com .

"We are thrilled to join forces with Nature Made® Wellblends™—we're such fans of the brand and have used Nature Made® products for years," shared Clea Shearer, Co-Founder of The Home Edit. "The Home Edit is all about making people feel and live better by helping them get organized, so working with Nature Made® Wellblends™, and offering more ways for people to support their health, felt like a meaningful new way to help consumers."

Through the partnership, The Home Edit founders will share their own experiences as well as how Nature Made® Wellblends™ targeted solutions help them proactively support their overall wellbeing as they navigate running their business, motherhood, busy schedules, travel, and life's stressors. Clea and co-founder Joanna Teplin will also share lifestyle tips that can help individuals address obstacles in achieving balance, including ways to organize work-from-home and office areas for better focus and productivity, how to optimize the bedroom for improved sleep, and how to organize vitamins and supplements to better support your daily routine.

The partnership is part of a larger, 360-degree campaign, "Life Calls for Wellblends™," that emphasizes the challenge to juggle all the things we should be doing—like aiming for eight hours of sleep every night, reducing stress, and eating healthier foods—but are thrown off balance when life gets busy.

"We both relate to how challenging it can be to prioritize wellness amidst the busyness of everyday life" said Joanna Teplin, Co-Founder of The Home Edit. "Staying up too late, sacrificing regular exercise and overcommitting on our schedules—it all feeds the cycle negatively. We're so glad to have a solution like Nature Made® Wellblends™ to help restore balance."

Fueled by the knowledge that issues impacting these interconnected areas are not the same for each person, the Wellblends™ portfolio offers a range of blends that not only address specific needs, but are available in an array of product forms—from capsules and gummies to powders and fast-dissolves.

"When we started planning this launch well over a year ago, we knew instantly that the Home Edit would be the perfect partner to help tell the story of Nature Made® Wellblends™ and we're thrilled to finally share our work together with the world," said Rhonda Hoffman, Chief Marketing Officer at Pharmavite, makers of Nature Made®. "Keeping our sleep, stress and immune health in balance is essential for achieving optimal health and wellness, and as Joanna and Clea share so well, the best organized system is one you can actually stick to and use."

Hoffman added: "We believe Wellblends™ is uniquely positioned to solve that issue for consumers to help balance their sleep, stress, and immune health in a way that works for them and fits their needs."

The "Life Calls for Wellblends" media campaign will run across traditional TV and streaming platforms, digital and social channels engaging influencer support, as well as relevant lifestyle and health focused podcasts. Disruptive, digital out-of-home advertising will also reach consumers throughout their day in key markets.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora® brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.Pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

About Nature Made

Nature Made® is the leading national vitamin and supplement broadline brand, with 50 years of delivering high quality products that are backed by science. Ranked as the #1 Pharmacist Recommended vitamin and supplement brand*, Nature Made® was first to earn the United States Pharmacopeia's (USP) Verified Dietary Supplement mark for many of its products – independent verification that products meet stringent quality criteria for purity and potency. Visit www.NatureMade.com for the latest news and offerings and follow us on Facebook (@naturemade), Instagram (@naturemadevitamins) and TikTok (@naturemadevitamins).

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin. Brought together by a mutual friend, it was friendship at first text, and a business partnership immediately thereafter. The goal in starting The Home Edit was to reinvent traditional organizing, and merge it with design and interior styling for a specific and signature look that is now known across the globe. The business has grown into over 9 markets spanning the United States and reaches millions on social media. Clea and Joanna are also the authors of two New York Times' bestselling books, The Home Edit and The Home Edit Life; are the stars and executive producers of the Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with The Home Edit" and have a line of organizational products sold in over 15 countries. The company was acquired by Hello Sunshine in 2022.

*Based on a survey of pharmacists who recommend branded vitamins and supplements

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

NETFLIX is a registered trademark of Netflix, Inc.

