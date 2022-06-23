Dhanani Group Closes on $500 Million Secured Financing

Monarch leads long-term capital solution and provides operational support to strengthen existing business and drive future growth

SUGAR LAND, Texas, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dhanani Group Inc., the second largest quick-service restaurant franchisee group in the United States, with 849 restaurants across 23 states, announced the closing of new financing totaling $500 million. Monarch Alternative Capital LP, a leading private credit firm with approximately $9.5 billion of assets under management, and its partners led the five-year secured bank loan facility to provide Dhanani Group with long term capital to support the financial strength of the existing business and aid in the future growth of the company.

Since entering the restaurant franchise segment in 1994, Dhanani Group has built its company by focusing on underperforming and mismanaged franchises and working to improve the restaurant experience for its patrons. The emphasis on solid brands has enabled the company to deliver consistently strong product quality and financial growth.

"The Dhanani Group was founded on the basis of providing hands-on operating expertise to hundreds of restaurant franchises across the US to capitalize on the positive growth trends in the QSR space. Our ability to strengthen our capital structure in the current market through a new financing enables us to pursue our vision," said Shoukat Dhanani, co-CEO of Dhanani Group Inc.

"The Dhanani Group is an exceptionally well-run company with strong franchisor support that is positioned to thrive in various market environments," said Joshua Acheatel, Managing Principal at Monarch Alternative Capital. "We were drawn to Dhanani's demonstrated record of success investing in and growing multiple franchise concepts through the company's cohesive and long-standing management team. Monarch and our investors are pleased to partner with the Dhanani Group to provide both capital and operating expertise to help the company continue on its path of successfully improving and growing its asset base."

"Monarch provides us with a unique and differentiated value proposition through their prior experience in the restaurant industry and ability to provide a holistic capital solution in an expedited manner," said Amin Dhanani, co-CEO of Dhanani Group Inc. "The new capital led by Monarch comes at an important time in the firm's history, providing Dhanani with the resources to capitalize on our growth initiatives in the years ahead."

Dhanani Group was advised by Centerview Partners, FTI Consulting, and Vinson & Elkins LLP. Monarch was represented by Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP.

About Monarch Alternative Capital LP

Monarch Alternative Capital LP is a global investment firm founded in 2002 with approximately $9.5 billion in assets under management. Monarch focuses primarily on opportunistic situations across corporate debt, real estate, capital solutions, and other market segments. Monarch draws on the skills and experience of its employees across its offices in New York and London. For more information, please visit www.monarchlp.com.

Media Contacts:

For Dhanani Group:

Shoukat Dhanani

sdhanani@gulshaninc.com

https://dhananigroupinc.com/

For Monarch:

Jeremy Fielding / Emma Young

Kekst CNC

jeremy.fielding@kekstcnc.com / emma.young@kekstcnc.com

View original content:

SOURCE Monarch Alternative Capital LP