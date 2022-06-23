PeopleScout's Affinix™ Recognized in 2022 HR Tech Awards

Affinix recognized in the top 1% of firms for Best Advance in Practical AI

CHICAGO, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout's proprietary talent technology Affinix™ has won Best Advance in Practical Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the 2022 HR Tech Awards.

According to Lighthouse Research & Advisory data, more than 5,000 providers exist across the HR technology landscape today, with more entering the space every single day. This year, the HR Tech Awards are recognizing approximately 1% of those firms for their focus on creating solutions that solve problems their customers care about.

"Our newest research shows that employers don't just want service from their recruiting service partners —they want innovation," said Ben Eubanks, Chief Research Officer, Lighthouse Research & Advisory. "To that end, PeopleScout has developed the Affinix solution to support faster hiring at scale, enabling its team to support enterprise customers as they hire tens of thousands of staff each year."

Designed with changing candidate expectations in mind, Affinix brings together artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing and machine learning to drive fast and effective talent sourcing and engagement.

"As our clients face the challenges of the current talent shortage, providing a personalized and engaging candidate experience at every touchpoint in the hiring process is an imperative," said Taryn Owen, President & COO of PeopleReady and PeopleScout. "With Affinix, we are able to do just that, and we appreciate this recognition for that work from HR Tech."

Embedded within PeopleScout's talent solutions, Affinix delivers speed and scalability while leveraging artificial intelligence, recruitment marketing, machine learning, predictive analytics and other emerging technologies. PeopleScout adds Affinix enhancements on a quarterly basis in order to provide a best-in-class experience for candidates and our clients. This iterative approach allows PeopleScout to leverage the latest technologies all within one seamless ecosystem.

PeopleScout continues to lead the talent acquisition industry with its innovation and unique talent solutions. Recent recognition for PeopleScout's Affinix includes:

Bronze winner for Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning Solution and Big Data Solution in the 20th Annual American Business Awards® Program for 2022.

Best Business Technology Solutions – Artificial Intelligence/Machine Learning in the 2022 TITAN Business Awards.

Best Advance in Diversity and Inclusion Innovation in Brandon Hall Group's Fall 2021 Excellence in Technology Awards Program.

To learn more about the winners in the 2022 HR Tech awards, visit the website.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience and optimizes the talent process through data and actionable insights. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout has served clients in more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore.

