Wishes Do Come True: Disney Cruise Line Honors Make-A-Wish® Children as Godchildren of the Disney Wish

Disney Cruise Line redefines longstanding maritime tradition, continues to help grant even more life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses through newly announced initiatives

CELEBRATION, Fla. , June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Disney Cruise Line announced today that all Make-A-Wish® children, including past, present and future wish recipients, will be honored as godchildren of the Disney Wish, which sets sail this summer from Port Canaveral, Florida. Disney Cruise Line also continues to support the transformative work that wish-granting organizations do every day through newly announced initiatives which include an exclusive merchandise collection and the donation of a stateroom aboard a sailing of the Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line is honoring all Make-A-Wish children, including past, present and future wish recipients, as godchildren of the Disney Wish. Redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship “godmother,” this is the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that children are being recognized in this prestigious role which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers. (Disney) (PRNewswire)

Redefining the longstanding maritime tradition of appointing a ship "godmother," this is the first time in Disney Cruise Line history that children are being recognized in this prestigious role which symbolically bestows good fortune on the vessel and its travelers.

The godchildren of this unique ship of wishes will join the magical group of godmothers for the Disney Cruise Line fleet including Patty Disney, Tinkerbell, Jennifer Hudson and Mariah Carey.

"Make-A-Wish children and their families are brave, determined, resilient, and some of the most inspirational people you could ever meet," said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer, The Walt Disney Company. "Wishing is a transformative experience that brings hope and joy, and it is our privilege to proudly recognize children who strive to overcome challenges as our Disney Wish godchildren. Working with Make-A-Wish to support children with critical illnesses and making magic when it is needed most will always be a priority for The Walt Disney Company."

During the Disney Wish christening ceremony, Make-A-Wish children will recite the blessing for the newest ship, evoking the spirit of optimism The Walt Disney Company is known for. The event will be an unforgettable celebration of enchantment that will showcase the innovative new ship and celebrate Make-A-Wish as a key part of making wishes come true aboard all Disney Cruise Line ships.

Since 1980, Disney and Make-A-Wish have helped grant life-changing wishes for more than 145,000 children with critical illnesses around the world. Historically, one out of every two wishes granted in the U.S. through Make-A-Wish has been a Disney wish, with many of these wishes involving visits to global Disney destinations and sailings with Disney Cruise Line.

"The selection of Make-A-Wish children as the godchildren of the Disney Wish is another example of how Disney and Make-A-Wish continue to find innovative ways to bring joy to the lives of wish kids and their families," said Richard K. Davis, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America. "We are honored to partner with The Walt Disney Company and we look forward to granting countless more wishes together."

Disney Wish Limited Edition Merchandise Collection

In celebration of the Disney Wish and the incredible power of wishes, Disney Cruise Line has worked with Make-A-Wish to create an exclusive line of merchandise that includes a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse plush, ear headband, trading pin, spirit jersey and tumbler.

Disney will donate 10% of the purchase price from the sale of every item in the Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection now through July 18, 2023, to Make-A-Wish to grant even more life-changing wishes. The full Disney Wish Limited Edition Collection is available aboard the Disney Wish, and select items are available on shopDisney.com beginning July 18, 2022.

Wish-Granting Donation

Disney Cruise Line also donated a stateroom aboard a sailing of the Disney Wish, an initiative that raised more than $260,000. Proceeds will benefit Make-A-Wish and Give Kids The World Village, a nonprofit resort in Central Florida that provides children with critical illnesses and their families from around the world with magical week-long wish vacations at no cost.

About Disney Cruise Line:

Since first setting sail in 1998, Disney Cruise Line has provided quintessential family cruise vacations, blending the magic of Disney with the excitement of ocean cruising. Unforgettable onboard experiences are paired with itineraries to sun-drenched destinations of the Caribbean year-round and awe-inspiring seasonal sailings throughout Alaska and Europe. Most Caribbean itineraries also include a stop at Disney's Castaway Cay, an award-winning island in The Bahamas. Disney Cruise Line continues to expand its horizons, with three new ships scheduled for delivery in 2022, 2024 and 2025 and a second Bahamian destination, Lighthouse Point, located on the island of Eleuthera. All three new ships will be powered by liquefied natural gas and, at approximately 144,000 gross tons and 1,250 guest staterooms, will be slightly larger than the Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy. To learn more about Disney Cruise Line or to book a vacation, guests can visit http://www.disneycruise.com, call Disney Cruise Line at 888-325-2500 or contact their travel agent.

About Make-A-Wish:

Make-A-Wish creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Founded in 1980, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, having granted more than 520,000 wishes in nearly 50 countries worldwide. Together with generous donors, supporters, staff and more than 32,000 volunteers around the globe, Make-A-Wish delivers hope and joy to children and their families when they need it most. Make-A-Wish aims to bring the power of wishing to every child with a critical illness because wish experiences can help improve emotional and physical health. For more information about Make-A-Wish America, visit wish.org, and for more information about Make-A-Wish International, visit worldwish.org.

