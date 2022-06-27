Crown Royal Aged 18 Years Honors Chopped & Screwed Music and the Icons That Keep The Houston Community Thriving

Crown Royal Is Spotlighting Chopped & Screwed Music and Houston Art with An Extra Rare Performance and Playlist Benefiting The Community Music Center of Houston

HOUSTON, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Royal Aged 18 Years continues to redefine what luxury means with a celebration that honors the Chopped & Screwed legends who've paved the way for the future changemakers in the Houston community and new musical royalty across the globe.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9063451-crown-royal-aged-18-years-honors-chopped-screwed-music/

Tonight, on DJ Screw Day, the anniversary of the iconic mixtape that started the Houston-born Chopped & Screwed genre, the award-winning whisky brand will host an extra rare night of music, art and culture. With curated music from OG Ron C of the Chopstars and Dr. Anne Lundy, the first African American woman to conduct the Houston Symphony, guests will experience a fusion of old and new luxury.

"I'm so grateful to have found a partner in Crown Royal 18, who truly understands what bringing together so many key players of the culture means. Honoring such an extra rare expression of music means so much to my community," shares Chopstar, producer and DJ OG Ron C. "This partnership is not only about how I express myself through the slow, artfully curated process of making a track, but also about celebrating the real within the Houston community and beyond that truly embodies this journey that I and many of my peers have embarked on."

Crown Royal 18 Year Old will prepare a royal stage for the Chopped and Screwed sound to be celebrated – mixing iconic hip hop tracks with live orchestration, spoken word and dance – for a one-of-a-kind performance that the distinctive music genre deserves.

"The contributions of Chopped & Screwed music have provided a platform for Houstonians to connect and express themselves through the arts," says Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "We are thrilled to bring together such influential leaders in the community for this extra rare evening to celebrate all the amazing work they have achieved and their positive impact on past and future generations."

Those unable to join the performance in person will be able to experience the vibes of the unforgettable evening wherever they are by downloading the 'Extra Rare: Chopped & Screwed' playlist curated personally by OG Ron C. Over the next 18 days, each stream and download of the Spotify playlist will provide a donation on behalf of Crown Royal 18 Year Old to the Community Music Center of Houston (CMCH), a non-profit that preserves black music traditions especially those to which the community is seldom exposed and are being lost, to keep the extra rare essence of the Houston community thriving.*

"I am honored to be a part of this momentous occasion and to have the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra with me. I founded the orchestra to create opportunities for the Black community to perform together and showcase Black excellence in Houston," Dr. Anne Lundy, CMCH Music Director, Conductor, Violinist, Educator and Ethno-musicologist explains. "The extra rare essence of every community deserves to be put on a stage and this partnership with Crown Royal 18 Year Old helps me continue with my mission of honoring and uplifting the next generation of musicians."

Crown Royal has been a long standing supporter of the Texas community. In addition to its spotlight on the Houston community and Chopped & Screwed icons, the whisky brand recently celebrated the Black rodeo community in Fort Worth, Texas with an inaugural Juneteenth procession ride in celebration of the holiday and the Bill Pickett Invitational Rodeo.

Crown Royal invites everyone 21+ to toast to the artist communities. Please remember to drink responsibly.

*Each stream, like and download within the 18 day period (June 27th – July 15th) will unlock a $1 donation up to $25,000.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

TAYLOR

View original content:

SOURCE Crown Royal