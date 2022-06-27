Zapier Welcomes New Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Giancarlo Lionetti, CRO, and Rajiv Krishnarao, CFO, join to accelerate Zapier's growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zapier , the leader in no-code automation, welcomes Giancarlo 'GC' Lionetti as its first Chief Revenue Officer to lead Zapier's go-to-market functions, including customer support, marketing, partnerships, and the company's first sales team. The company also welcomes Rajiv Krishnarao as its new Chief Financial Officer to oversee Zapier's finance, accounting, legal, and business operations teams.

Zapier (PRNewsfoto/Zapier) (PRNewswire)

"I'm thrilled to welcome two driven and authentic leaders to Zapier to help further our mission to make automation work for everyone," said Wade Foster, co-founder and CEO of Zapier. "Giancarlo cares deeply about the full customer experience and understands how all of the go-to-market pieces across sales, support, marketing, and product fit together. Rajiv brings extensive experience operating companies at scale, with a relentless focus on delivering customer value."

Lionetti brings years of experience building product-led growth companies, most recently leading the expansion of Confluent's growth as their Chief Marketing Officer. As Vice President of Growth at Dropbox, he built the product-led sales and monetization teams that helped the company scale from $400 million to over $1 billion in revenue. He was an early Atlassian employee, where he held leadership roles across sales and marketing.

Krishnarao most recently led finance and strategy at Opendoor, where he helped scale the business over 10x during his tenure. Prior to Opendoor, he led Capital Markets at Uber and was an investor with Sequoia Capital Global Equities. Krishnarao has nearly two decades of experience breaking down and analyzing businesses in order to help allocate resources, drive profitable growth and achieve their long-term mission.

Zapier is currently hiring across all departments, including sales, partnerships, and support .

About: Founded in 2011, Zapier is the leader in no-code automation. By connecting over 5,000 of the most popular work apps , Zapier empowers its users to make the most of the tools they already use—and to focus on what matters most. For more information, visit www.zapier.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zapier